Reporter who has been at the White House 4 times recently is suspected to have COVID-19 coronavirus: report

The White House Correspondents Association announced on Monday that a reporter who had been in the White House multiple times recently is suspected to have COVID-19 coronavirus, Politico reported.

“We ask again that all members who can stay home or work remotely please do so. Please do not come to the White House if you do not have a workspace or an assigned seat on that day. And please DO NOT come into the White House if you are feeling at all ill,” the organization said in a statement.

The White House correspondent was reportedly in the building on March 9, 11, 16 and 18.

“As we have said since this crisis began, our priority is to ensure that we can maintain a healthy pool to provide coverage of the president,” the statement said.