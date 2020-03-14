Republican chairwoman is ill and being tested for coronavirus after visiting Mar-a-Lago: report

On Saturday, Washington Post White House correspondent Josh Dawsey reported that Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is being tested for coronavirus after reporting she is feeling unwell.

McDaniel’s illness comes after she visited President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago country club.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was tested for coronavirus today after not feeling well. She was at MAL for some of last weekend. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, three people who have visited Mar-a-Lago have tested positive for coronavirus, including a Brazilian government official who interacted closely with the president while he was visiting his property.

Trump resisted getting tested for days, but has reportedly now submitted to one.