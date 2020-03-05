Republican Gov. Mike Parson mocked after boasting he’s had ‘nearly 17 people’ tested for coronavirus

On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) took to Twitter to assure the public of his efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in his state:

Missouri specific:

• ZERO confirmed cases

• Nearly 17 people have been tested

• Testing CAN be done in Missouri

• Prisons, nursing homes & mental health facilities are a concern

• Schools are always a concern, but young people to not appear to be as prone #COVID19 — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 5, 2020

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by the idea of testing “nearly” 17 people. And some pointed out that even “exactly” 17 people is nowhere near enough:

I wouldn’t feel that reassured by the “nearly 17” data point. https://t.co/eWaUWQvrPD — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) March 6, 2020

Speaking as someone who has written a lot of bulletpoint update tweets over the last however many years, "nearly 17" is one heckuva choice https://t.co/maZxb8E7Ss — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) March 6, 2020

How do you count to 'nearly 17'? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) March 5, 2020

"Nearly" 17 people, Governor? "Nearly"?

Did you run out of fingers & toes or something? https://t.co/220rr1mnY2 — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) March 6, 2020

So… What's nearly 17? 16? 15? 14? 3? I mean, you do know it's a small enough number to be specific, right? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) March 5, 2020

The GOP Governor of Missouri just tweeted that “Nearly 17 people have been tested” have been tested for coronavirus. So what, sixteen and a half people? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 6, 2020

What does “nearly 17 people” mean? Like, 15 people and some hobbits or what? https://t.co/9te0eMHfsm — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) March 5, 2020

I’m obsessed with this. It’s amazing. What does “nearly 17” mean??? https://t.co/s2koPxui7I — David Steen, Ph.D. (@AlongsideWild) March 6, 2020

Nearly? This isn’t calculus. You can’t approach 17 persons. You either have tested 17 cases or not.#coronavirus https://t.co/kIvCW4tSEX — KBKarten (@BizKarten) March 6, 2020

I love how “nearly 17” is both laughably small and weirdly imprecise. https://t.co/9Erh6h8wRM — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 6, 2020

Tell us when you've tested 50,000. Also, kids may not be prone to die but if they get the virus their beloved grandmas certainly are. Do better please, Missouri depends on it. — DoNotGoGently (@booondm) March 5, 2020

I can't breathe they really think it's an achievement to say that "nearly 17" people out of the 6 million citizens of Missouri got tested for the coronavirus https://t.co/QnwceVng12 — na'ama⁷ (@iknownaama) March 6, 2020

nearly 17 huh? What if I gave someone nearly 17 dollars? pic.twitter.com/YiBKuktfHA — After Hours (@Quotemeorelse) March 6, 2020

My state has tested “nearly” 17 ppl for coronavirus. Nearly 17 tests.

Not quite 17 tests.

The Roy Moore-preferred number of tests. We’re screwed. https://t.co/3I3BWmuCN4 — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) March 5, 2020