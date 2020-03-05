Quantcast
Republican Gov. Mike Parson mocked after boasting he’s had ‘nearly 17 people’ tested for coronavirus

On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) took to Twitter to assure the public of his efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in his state:

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by the idea of testing “nearly” 17 people. And some pointed out that even “exactly” 17 people is nowhere near enough:

Missouri specific:• ZERO confirmed cases• Nearly 17 people have been tested• Testing CAN be done in Missouri• Prisons, nursing homes & mental health facilities are a concern • Schools are always a concern, but young people to not appear to be as prone #COVID19

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 5, 2020

