Quantcast
Connect with us

Republican governor isn’t happy with Trump’s lack of coronavirus tests

Published

1 min ago

on

Democratic governors aren’t the only ones complaining about President Donald Trump’s lack of testing resources for states.

GOP Governor Kristi Noem was forced to suspend coronavirus testing when her state, South Dakota, ran out of test kits. There has been a huge shortage of kits, as the first batch was flawed. The second set had at least half of the kits contaminated in the labs. After a slow response, the Trump administration finally authorized labs outside of the Center for Disease Control to test.

ADVERTISEMENT

“South Dakota has had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one person who died. More than 500 people have been tested,” reported the Associated Press.

MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reported that the governor pressed the president and his team to get it together. You can see the tweet below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham urging Trump not to send direct payments to Americans as part of coronavirus relief

Published

15 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly hoping that President Donald Trump will take a trickle down approach to the next coronavirus relief bill.

During a Republican lunch on Thursday, Graham encouraged his colleagues not to support direct payments to Americans in what's known as "phase 3" of the package. Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) -- the new White House chief of staff -- was in attendance at the event.

The White House has proposed sending $1,000 to each American adult and $500 for each child. Under the proposal, the checks would go out in two tranches.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That’s what he said?’ CNN’s Jake Tapper can’t believe Trump shrugged off his responsibility to procure medical supplies

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

After President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act this Wednesday, Democrats have called on him to utilize its powers. But that same day, Trump said that he wasn't willing to do that just yet.

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, Jake Tapper wondered why Trump would be hesitant to move forward.

"Why not?" Tapper asked CNN White House correspondent Boris Sanchez.

"That is confounding, Jake," Sanchez replied, adding that "it's unclear what he's waiting for."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Insiders fear a ‘purge’ after Trump loyalist abruptly fires acting head of the National Counterterrorism Center: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

There is a fear that President Donald Trump's firing ax will have consequences as he's dealing with the crisis of the coronavirus outbreak.

A Washington Post report revealed that the acting director of the National Counterterrorism Center was fired late Wednesday night, and it could be part of a significant purge from Trump to get rid of career professionals. The office was set up after the Sept. 11 attacks to help protect the nation.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out