Republican governor isn’t happy with Trump’s lack of coronavirus tests

Democratic governors aren’t the only ones complaining about President Donald Trump’s lack of testing resources for states.

GOP Governor Kristi Noem was forced to suspend coronavirus testing when her state, South Dakota, ran out of test kits. There has been a huge shortage of kits, as the first batch was flawed. The second set had at least half of the kits contaminated in the labs. After a slow response, the Trump administration finally authorized labs outside of the Center for Disease Control to test.

“South Dakota has had 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, including one person who died. More than 500 people have been tested,” reported the Associated Press.

MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reported that the governor pressed the president and his team to get it together. You can see the tweet below: