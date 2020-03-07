Republican Joni Ernst poll numbers plunge after voting against Trump’s impeachment
Sen. Joni Ernst’s poll numbers have sunk after she voted against convicting President Donald Trump following his impeachment trial.
“According to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, Ernst’s approval rating has slipped from a high point of 57% in February 2019 to 47% today,” the newspaper reported Saturday.
Ernst is facing her first reelection as a senator in 2020 and her seat is widely considered one of the most likely to flip.
“The poll of 800 Iowa adults, which includes 667 likely voters, was conducted by Selzer & Co., March 2-5. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for Iowa adults and plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for likely voters,” the newspaper reported. “Iowans have been polled 10 times since February 2015 about whether they approve or disapprove of the way Joni Ernst has handled her job as U.S. senator.”
The poll found only 41% of Iowa voters definitely planning to re-elect Ernst.
Elizabeth Warren releases moving video on what’s next: ‘Choose to fight only righteous fights’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) released a video on Saturday reflecting on her 2020 presidential bid.
"Choose to fight only righteous fights, because then when things get tough—and they will—you will know that there is only one option ahead of you: Nevertheless, you must persist," Warren urged.
The video did not include an endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or former Vice President Joe Biden.
"This fight, our fight, is not over. And our place in this fight has not ended. This fight goes on.
"Sure, the fight may take a new form, but I will be in that fight, and I want you in that fight with me," Warren said. "We will persist."
Paul Krugman launches devastating tweetstorm indicting ‘man-child’ Trump for coming explosion of coronavirus cases
New York Times columnist Paul Krugman launched a 10-tweet broadside at Donald Trump and the "anti-science" Republican Party on Saturday, laying the blame on them for what he expects to be an explosion of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
Beginning by writing, "There are now good reasons to believe that the coronavirus will hit America especially hard, even though it originated in China," the Nobel Prize-winning economist explained that the possible massive pandemic could have been limited if the country wasn't being run by a "man-child" supported by sycophants in the White House and in Congress.
Donald Trump has become the leader of the dumbest suicide cult ever
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
"Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the coronavirus poses an imminent threat to the United States," according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to "say they are taking steps to be prepared, including washing their hands more often or limiting their travel plans."