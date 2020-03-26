Republicans are traveling to DC just to vote against the coronavirus stimulus bill: report

NBC News reporter Garrett Haake revealed on MSNBC that there are Republicans traveling to Washington, D.C. just to vote against the stimulus package.

Republicans have blasted the provisions that they assumed Democrats wanted in the bill and created conspiracy theories about things that are not in the bill, such as abortion provisions that somehow supersede the Hyde Amendment.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said that he not only intends to vote no on the bill, he intends to hold it up.

In an interview with 55 KRC radio Thursday morning he was against it because it would spike the national debt.

“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment (benefits) to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it,” Massie said, according to the Courier-Journal.

“But this is $2 trillion,” he continued. “Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending. This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”

House Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) told Democratic members Wednesday night not to come to Washington to vote, saying that it isn’t worth risking their health and the bill is likely to pass.

Watch Haake’s report below: