Republicans privately ‘unsettled’ by Trump’s boasts about his ratings amid the coronavirus crisis: MSNBC

Published

29 mins ago

on

Many Republicans are reportedly “unsettled” by President Donald Trump’s decision to boast about his TV ratings during a time when thousands of Americans are dying after being infected with COVID-19.

According to Washington Post reporter Robert Costa, however, these Republicans are too scared of the president to make their uncomfortable feelings publicly known.

During an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Costa said that Trump’s focus on his personal popularity during a national pandemic was off putting to many other political leaders in the United States.

“It’s unsettled many Democrats who have publicly said, ‘Why is the president talking about ratings?'” Costa said. “Republicans, because President Trump has such control over the GOP, are mostly expressing any unsettled feelings privately. And this is not something new.”

Costa then went on to explain how Trump’s obsession with his poll numbers and ratings has always been a constant, and that a national emergency wasn’t going to change that.

“It shows you what kind of president he is,” Costa said. “These kind of moments reveal character on every front.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
