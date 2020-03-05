Quantcast
Republicans tell the Supreme Court to force Trump to turn over his taxes

Published

1 min ago

on

Republicans are demanding that the Supreme Court stand up for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office as it fights for subpoenas of President Donald Trump’s taxes.

Newsweek reported that 37 Republicans have signed onto a brief demanding the High Court uphold the DA. The brief was filed Monday by the Republicans, including former members of Congress and the Executive Branch as well as notorious Trump antagonists George Conway and John Dean.

The group said in the brief that they “are concerned that President Trump’s assertions of absolute immunity from process, while in office – and more generally his arguments against accountability in any forum – could impose lasting damage on our constitutional system of checks and balances as well as on the rule of law.”

It also argues that Trump’s lawyers are demanding the court “depart radically from that principle by holding that criminal investigations may not touch the president’s affairs in any way, even when those investigations require nothing at all from the president.”

“This extraordinary assertion is not based on any specific claim of privilege, but rather on a sweeping claim of absolute immunity,” the brief continues.

The case they reference is part of a grand jury investigation into alleged payments Trump made to women he allegedly had affairs with.

Federal judges have already ruled against Trump, which is why it’s now appearing before the court, who will hear oral arguments March 31.

“The Framers designed a system in which no one is above the law, not even the president. Historically, this court has adhered to that principle. It should do so again and affirm the decision of the Second Circuit,” the brief explains.

Read the full report at Newsweek.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
