Returning to the White House: Former top Trump economic advisor who called government shutdown a free ‘vacation’
President Donald Trump’s former top economic advisor is returning to the White House amid the coronavirus pandemic which he says offers a 100% chance of a global recession. Kevin Hassett will join the Trump administration as a temporary unpaid advisor.
Politico reports the return of the “once-upbeat economist” who “has taken a darker view of the potential fallout from the pandemic.” It is unclear why Hassett would come back, and as a temporary unpaid adviser.
Once Trump’s chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Hassett infamously tried to spin a highly-controversial federal government shutdown as a free “vacation” for federal workers, despite it not being a free vacation.
“A huge share of government workers were going to take vacation days, say, between Christmas and New Year’s,” a smiling Hassett had said in January of 2019.
“And then we have a shutdown, and so they can’t go to work, and so then they have the vacation, but they don’t have to use their vacation days,” he said, as if “the vacation” is a gift. “And then they come back, and then they get their back pay. Then they’re — in some sense, they’re better off.”
Trump has been assembling his original crew, mostly top, unquestioning loyalists, which reports say make him feel more at ease.
Mike Pence staffer tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus: White House
Netflix commits $100 million to help actors and crews thrown out of work by coronavirus shutdowns
Streaming television giant Netflix on Friday launched a $100 million fund to help actors and production crews endure the hit to paychecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund is meant to help offset hardship in the "creative community," with most of the money going to financially troubled workers on Netflix productions around the world, according to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.
"This community has supported Netflix through the good times, and we want to help them through these hard times, especially while governments are still figuring out what economic support they will provide," Sarandos said in an online post.
