REVEALED: Kelly Loeffler assured Americans ‘the economy is strong’ 10 days ago — after she dumped millions in stock
Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) posted a video reassuring Americans about the state of the economy — even though she dumped millions of dollars worth of stocks weeks earlier after receiving a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that “between January 24th and February 14th… Loeffler reported selling stock jointly owned with her husband worth between $1,275,000 and $3,100,000,” even as she also invested in Citrix, a company that specializes in teleconferencing software that would stand to benefit financially from a mass pandemic.
But in a video posted on March 10th, Loeffler tried to reassure Americans that the Trump administration had control of the crisis and that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand the storm.
“The good news is the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, jobs are growing,” she said. “Our president has done a fantastic job making sure that we’re in the best position to manage through this situation!”
Loeffler also said that she’d received a briefing from administration officials in which they assured her that Americans would have sufficient access to coronavirus testing kits — even though hospitals around the country say they still don’t have enough tests for all the people who need them.
‘Swamp crook’ Richard Burr torn to pieces over ‘weak as hell’ excuse for insider trading scandal
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) on Friday finally responded to news that he dumped up to $1.6 million worth of stocks right after he received intelligence briefings on the coronavirus pandemic this past February.
Burr, who is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, claimed that he didn't dump his stock holdings because of information he'd received on the pandemic, but rather because of coverage of the pandemic that he watched on television.
"Specifically, I closely followed CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time," Burr claimed.
The senator did acknowledge that his rapid selloff looked bad, however, and he asked the Senate Ethics Committee to "open a complete review of the matter."
The Vatican forgives sins of those stricken by virus
The Catholic Church on Friday granted forgiveness -- under certain conditions -- for the sins of the faithful struck by the novel coronavirus.
A decree published by the Vatican also covers healthcare workers and those who pray for their well-being. Relatives who care for their sick family members may also be forgiven.
The conditions include the sick saying a certain number of prayers or following important celebrations from a distance.
Those who pray for the caregivers' well-being must also read the Bible "for at least half an hour".
White House ‘quarreling’ with Pentagon over troop moves and protections during pandemic crisis: report
According to a report from Politico, Pentagon officials have been battling behind the scenes with members of the White House over how the military is protecting servicemembers during the pandemic crisis -- with aides to President Donald Trump worried drastic measures would give the appearance they don't have control of the situation.
According to the report by Politico's Laura Seligman, "The Pentagon and the White House, in the weeks leading up to the president’s national emergency declaration on Friday, quarreled over the response to the coronavirus outbreak that was sweeping the country," with the reporter adding, "Defense Department leaders urged measures such as restricting troop travel in order to contain the virus. But other administration officials pushed back, arguing against any 'rash' steps that could have political ramifications and economic impact."