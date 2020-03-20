REVEALED: Kelly Loeffler assured Americans ‘the economy is strong’ 10 days ago — after she dumped millions in stock

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) posted a video reassuring Americans about the state of the economy — even though she dumped millions of dollars worth of stocks weeks earlier after receiving a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.

The Daily Beast reported on Thursday that “between January 24th and February 14th… Loeffler reported selling stock jointly owned with her husband worth between $1,275,000 and $3,100,000,” even as she also invested in Citrix, a company that specializes in teleconferencing software that would stand to benefit financially from a mass pandemic.

But in a video posted on March 10th, Loeffler tried to reassure Americans that the Trump administration had control of the crisis and that the U.S. economy was strong enough to withstand the storm.

“The good news is the consumer is strong, the economy is strong, jobs are growing,” she said. “Our president has done a fantastic job making sure that we’re in the best position to manage through this situation!”

Loeffler also said that she’d received a briefing from administration officials in which they assured her that Americans would have sufficient access to coronavirus testing kits — even though hospitals around the country say they still don’t have enough tests for all the people who need them.

Watch the video below.