‘Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler need to resign now’: Republicans blasted for stock dumping after coronavirus briefings

Two Republican Senators dumped stock after receiving briefings on the coronavirus crisis and before the plunge in stock prices.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) both revealed their actions in ethics filings.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the GOP senators:

Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler need to resign now. Period. — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) March 20, 2020

Kelly Loeffler’s net worth is almost $500,000,000. She is the wealthiest member of Congress … and … it … just … isn’t … enough. https://t.co/Akgnp4LBj2 — Tim Tagaris (@ttagaris) March 20, 2020

Senator Loeffler and Senator Burr should be indicted, convicted, sentenced and jailed. If we sent Martha Stewart to jail for this… — Wajahat "Please Stay Home If You Can" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 20, 2020

Kelly Loeffler's husband is head of the New York Stock Exchange. They should both face indictment. #ByeByeKelly — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 20, 2020

There are at least two separate scandals in the the Burr/Loeffler/et al. story: 1) Members _may have_ traded on insider info about how bad things would get; and 2) Regardless of (1), Members _did_ make numerous public statements inconsistent with the information they received. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) March 20, 2020

Senator Loeffler sold stock privately but did not publicly speak out when Trump misled the public about the seriousness of the virus. https://t.co/ddtVSsXQap — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 20, 2020

It wasn’t just Burr … Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler appears to have traded on the coronavirus crisis as well… with information in hand that few fellow Americans had available to them. https://t.co/1kD42yfgE6 — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 20, 2020

The potential insider trading is dreadful and possibly criminal, but what could elevate this to a historic scandal is the idea that senators may have known enough to be alarmed for themselves yet still projected rosy scenarios to the public AND failed to make sure we were ready. https://t.co/PeMktkEPFA — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 20, 2020

Remarkably, Burr and Loeffler sat next to each other throughout the impeachment hearings, which occurred as they both started dumping stocks at the same time as the coronavirus hearinghttps://t.co/e9Q4aFWztg — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 20, 2020

Loeffler allegedly committed these corrupt and potentially criminal acts just 18 days (!) after being sworn in as a member of the United States Senate. Talk about not waiting around… https://t.co/7VmdnE4OJw — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 20, 2020

Senators Burr and Loeffler should be investigated by authorities and the Senate Ethics Committee. If the evidence suggests they engaged in insider trading, they should be charged and stand trial. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) March 20, 2020

GOP Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler’s pre-pandemic insider trading hit a nerve of anger within me that I haven’t felt since the day Trump pardoned a war criminal. Their actions, from Congress and the Oval, reflect that some lives are dispensable to the powerful. — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) March 20, 2020