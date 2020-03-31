Rick Scott demands congressional investigation into the WHO for ‘helping Communist China cover up’

Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for an investigation into the World Health Organization because he thinks they are aiding in a “Communist China cover up.”

Politico reported that the China hawk has long had issues with the WHO’s relationship with Beijing. China stopped counting cases of coronavirus weeks ago and removed American reporters from their country.

“The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe. When it comes to coronavirus, the WHO failed,” said the Florida senator, claiming the WHO is intentionally spreading misinformation. “We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it — and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives.”

While the number of coronavirus cases in China is inconsequential and confusion over the start of the virus hardly matters to the United States, any possible developments in treatment or virus control can be helpful to other countries.

“Scott and other lawmakers have raised questions about the WHO’s refusal to grant membership to Taiwan, which the Chinese government has tried to alienate from the global community,” Politico reported.

The public timeline of the virus cited China’s learning of an outbreak of pneumonia in mid-November 2019. Weeks later, when it became clear that the “pneumonia” was actually contagious and spreading, China informed the WHO. It’s unknown if that timeline is truthful, but Scott did not give any indication that had had alternative information to refute it.

Scott wrote a New York Times op-ed earlier in March, attacking “Communist China” for the way they’ve responded to the coronavirus.

Having an accurate count of people in China doesn’t do anything to heal the sick people in the United States, though it does make President Donald Trump look better if the United States was not the top country in the world with the most coronavirus cases, as it is currently.

Scott also didn’t indicate whether he would be raising questions about Trump’s slow action on early on in the coronavirus crisis.

Read the full report at Politico.