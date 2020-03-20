Quantcast
Right-wing newspaper reports Trump is planning to mobilize National Guard to enforce a two-week shutdown of America

Published

1 min ago

on

The Washington Examiner published an explosive story on Friday evening titled, “Breaking: Trump eyes two-week quarantine, only drug and grocery stores open.”

“President Trump, moving with haste to slow the spread of the coronavirus, is preparing a plan to mobilize the National Guard to help enforce a two-week quarantine of the public if his tough-love efforts so far fail,” the newspaper reported.

“The unprecedented action would require everyone to ‘stay at home,’ according to a source knowledgeable of the evolving plan,” the Examiner reported. “The effort, which is still being mulled and wouldn’t be announced until early next week if needed, would urge that all businesses, except grocery stores and pharmacies, be closed.”

On Friday, Trump was asked about a federal government shutdown order.

“I don’t think we’ll ever find it necessary,” Trump said.

Shutdowns have been controversial.

The mayor of Houston, Texas is seeking an investigation into somebody who claimed the city would be locking down.

Breaking Banner

Trump argues US is ‘winning’ against coronavirus — while deaths top 4,000 in Italy

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

The grim toll of coronavirus deaths in Italy, the world's worst-hit nation, surged past 4,000 on Friday as New York and other US states joined California in ordering a lockdown to try to bring the pandemic under control.

While new infections were being detected around the globe, the World Health Organization said the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began in December, offered a glimmer of "hope for the rest of the world", with no fresh cases reported.

As Italy reeled from its worst single-day toll with more than 600 deaths, worldwide fatalities swept past 11,000, with the number of infected people topping 258,000, according to an AFP tally.

Breaking Banner

Major California hospital performing boob jobs — while the state is shut down due to coronavirus crisis

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

by Jenny Gold

In the same week that physicians at the University of California-San Francisco medical center were wiping down and reusing protective equipment like masks and gowns to conserve resources amid a surge of COVID-19 patients, 90 miles away teams of doctors at UC Davis Medical Center were fully suited up performing breast augmentations, hip replacements and other elective procedures that likely could have been postponed.

Across the nation, hospitals, nurses and physicians are sending out desperate pleas for donations of personal protective gear as supplies dwindle in the regions that have emerged as hot spots for the fast-spreading new coronavirus. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons (ACS) have urged hospitals to curtail non-urgent elective procedures to preserve equipment. Washington state, Colorado, Massachusetts, Ohio, Kentucky, New York City and San Francisco have gone further, placing moratoriums on elective surgeries.

Breaking Banner

US Intel issued ‘ominous’ classified warnings on coronavirus — but Trump told the country the opposite: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

March 20, 2020

By

New details about the "ominous" warnings about COVID-19 coronavirus were reported by The Washington Post reported Friday.

"U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen," the newspaper reported, citing "U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting."

"The intelligence reports didn’t predict when the virus might land on U.S. shores or recommend particular steps that public health officials should take, issues outside the purview of the intelligence agencies. But they did track the spread of the virus in China, and later in other countries, and warned that Chinese officials appeared to be minimizing the severity of the outbreak," The Post reported.

