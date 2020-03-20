Right-wing newspaper reports Trump is planning to mobilize National Guard to enforce a two-week shutdown of America

The Washington Examiner published an explosive story on Friday evening titled, “Breaking: Trump eyes two-week quarantine, only drug and grocery stores open.”

“President Trump, moving with haste to slow the spread of the coronavirus, is preparing a plan to mobilize the National Guard to help enforce a two-week quarantine of the public if his tough-love efforts so far fail,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The unprecedented action would require everyone to ‘stay at home,’ according to a source knowledgeable of the evolving plan,” the Examiner reported. “The effort, which is still being mulled and wouldn’t be announced until early next week if needed, would urge that all businesses, except grocery stores and pharmacies, be closed.”

On Friday, Trump was asked about a federal government shutdown order.

“I don’t think we’ll ever find it necessary,” Trump said.

Shutdowns have been controversial.

The mayor of Houston, Texas is seeking an investigation into somebody who claimed the city would be locking down.

There is a video on social media of a person saying she was in a meeting with government officials confirming that there will be a city lockdown this weekend or Monday. All of this is false. I am asking HPD and Harris County DAs Office to investigate for possible prosecution. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 20, 2020