Robert Reich: Coronavirus won’t respond to trickle-down economics
But they would be useless. They’d be too slow to stimulate the economy, and wouldn’t reach households and consumers who should be the real targets. And they’d reward the rich, who don’t spend much of their additional dollars, without getting money into the hands of the poor and middle-class, who do.
In short, our imminent coronavirus and economic crises won’t respond to trickle-down economics.
Instead, Congress must immediately enact an emergency $400 billion.
1. Coronavirus testing and treatment.
2. Paid sick leave and family leave this year, renewable for next year if necessary.
3. Extended Medicaid and unemployment insurance.
4. Immediate one-time payments of $1000 to every adult and $500 per child, renewable for next year if necessary.
I don’t think this is an over-reaction to what’s imminent. It will help us prevent a health and economic calamity.
2020 Election
There is hard data that shows ‘Bernie Bros’ are a myth
Mainstream pundits and politicians continue to obsess over the stereotype of the "Bernie Bro," a perfervid horde of Bernie Sanders supporters who supposedly stop at nothing to harass his opponents online. Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton and New York Times columnist Bret Stephens have all helped perpetuate the idea that Sanders' supporters are somehow uniquely cruel, despite Sanders' platform and policy proposal being the most humane of all the candidates.
2020 Election
Here’s the only way Joe Biden can beat Donald Trump
On Monday there was a lot of buzz about a piece on the clickbait-ish, Beltway-access-lapdog website Axios which looked at possible cabinet picks in a Joe Biden administration in 2021, and which was truly remarkable in two ways.First, of course, were the names themselves — a weird hodgepodge of high-profile picks that seemed guaranteed to anger every voter in one way or another, from clueless $500-million-burning billionaire Mike Bloomberg to run the World Bank to the idea that a Biden secretary of the Treasury would either be the ultimate Wall Street insider, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, o... (more…)
Breaking Banner
As insurance executives waive copays for coronavirus, this reminder: Medicare for All would eliminate all copays forever
After the Trump administration on Tuesday touted that executives from some of the nation's major private insurance companies are now waiving copays for their customers who need testing for the coronavirus, advocates of Medicare for All took the opportunity to note that under a universal, single-payer system like Medicare for All copays for any medically necessary service or care would be a thing of the past entirely.
During a White House meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of the Coronavirus Task Force, and executives from various industries, Pence treated the announcement as a major achievement.