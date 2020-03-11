Robert Reich: Coronavirus won’t respond to trickle-down economics

But they would be useless. They’d be too slow to stimulate the economy, and wouldn’t reach households and consumers who should be the real targets. And they’d reward the rich, who don’t spend much of their additional dollars, without getting money into the hands of the poor and middle-class, who do.

In short, our imminent coronavirus and economic crises won’t respond to trickle-down economics.

Instead, Congress must immediately enact an emergency $400 billion.