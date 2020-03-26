Quantcast
Connect with us

Robert Reich: We’ve reached a moral emergency — and the privileged are profiting from it

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Societies gripped by cataclysmic wars, depressions, or pandemics can become acutely sensitive to power and privilege.

Weeks before the coronavirus crushed the U.S. stock market, Republican Senator Richard Burr used information gleaned as chairman of the Senate intelligence committee about the ferocity of the coming pandemic to unload 33 stocks held by him and his spouse, estimated at between $628,033 and $1.72 million, in some of the industries likely to be hardest hit by the global outbreak.

ADVERTISEMENT

While publicly parroting Trump’s happy talk at the time, Burr confided to several of his political funders that the disease would be comparable to the deadly 1918 flu pandemic.

Then the market tanked, along with the retirement savings of millions of Americans.

Even some pundits on Fox News are now calling for Burr’s resignation.

When society faces a common threat, exploiting a special advantage is morally repugnant. Call it “Burring.” However tolerable Burring may be in normal times, it’s not now.

In normal times, corporations get special favors from Washington in exchange for generous campaign contributions, and no one bats an eye. Recall the Trump tax cut, which delivered $1.9 trillion to big corporations and the wealthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet the coronavirus should have altered business as usual. The most recent Senate Republican relief package, giving airlines $58 billion and more to other industries, is pure Burring.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried lamely to distinguish it from the notorious bank bailouts of 2008. “We are not talking about a taxpayer-funded cushion for companies that made mistakes. We are talking about loans, which must be repaid, for American employers whom the government itself is temporarily crushing for the sake of public health.”

But the airlines are big enough to get their own loans from banks at rock-bottom interest rates. Their planes and landing slots are more than adequate collateral.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why do airlines deserve to be bailed out? Over the last decade they spent 96 percent of their free cash flow, including billions in tax savings from the Trump tax cut, to buy back shares of their own stock. This boosted executive bonuses and pleased wealthy investors but did nothing to strengthen the airlines over the long term. Meanwhile, the four biggest carriers gained so much market power they jacked up prices on popular routes and slashed service (remember leg room and free bag checks?)

United CEO Oscar Munoz did his own Burring last Friday, warning that if Congress doesn’t bail out the airline by the end of March, United will start firing its employees. But even if bailed out, what are the odds United would keep paying all its workers if the pandemic forced it to stop flying? The bailout would be for shareholders and executives, not employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

While generous toward airlines and other industries, the Republican bill is absurdly stingy toward people, stipulating a one-time payment of up to $1,200 for every adult and $500 per child. Some 64 million households with incomes below $50,000 would get as little as $600. This would do almost nothing to help those who lose their jobs pay their mortgages, rents, and other bills for the foreseeable future.

The Republican coronavirus bill is about as Burring as legislation can be — exposing the underlying structure of power in America as clearly as Burr’s stock trades. In this national crisis, it’s just as morally repulsive.

Take a look at how big corporations are treating their hourly workers in this pandemic and you see more Burring.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walmart, the largest employer in America, doesn’t give its employees paid sick leave, and limits its 500,000 part-0time workers to 48 hours paid time off per year. This Burring policy is now threatening countless lives. (On one survey, 88 percent of Walmart employees report sometimes coming to work when sick.)

None of the giants of the fast-food industry — McDonalds, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Duncan Donuts, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Subway — gives their workers paid sick leave, either.

Amazon, one of the richest corporations in the world, which paid almost no taxes last year, is offering unpaid time off for workers who are sick and just 2 weeks paid leave for workers who test positive for the virus. Meanwhile, it demands that its employees put in mandatory overtime,

And here’s the most Burring thing of all: These corporations have made sure they and other companies with more than 500 employees are exempted from the requirement in the House coronavirus bill that employers provide paid sick leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a tie when almost everyone feels burdened and fearful, the use of power and privilege to exploit weakness and vulnerability is morally intolerable. Whatever form it takes, Burring must be stopped.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Anthony Fauci warns: Coronavirus could return in seasonal cycles unless we get a vaccine

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

There is a strong chance the new coronavirus could return in seasonal cycles, a senior US scientist said Wednesday, underscoring the urgent need to find a vaccine and effective treatments.

Anthony Fauci, who leads research into infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a briefing the virus was beginning to take root in the southern hemisphere, where winter is on its way.

"What we're starting to see now... in southern Africa and in the southern hemisphere countries, is that we're having cases that are appearing as they go into their winter season," he said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal workers angered as Trump admin subjects them to a ‘confusing jumble’ of coronavirus messages: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

As the coronavirus health crisis continues to spiral, the nation's federal agencies are starting to feel its impact as dozens of its employees have tested positive for the virus, all while hundreds if not thousands of government employees have been forced to self-quarantine. According to POLITICO's Nolan D. McCaskill, a plan from the Trump administration to address the problem is nowhere in sight, and the result is a confusing jumble of messages that has angered federal workers and those who represent them.

“We’ve been getting a lot of mixed information. The president has put out different information, then OMB puts out guidance, and then the DOT secretary puts out guidance and then the FAA administrator puts out guidance,” national president of Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, Mike Perrone, told McCaskill. “Nobody said nothing for how many hours? And they knew about it?” Perrone added. “I’m frustrated — very frustrated — because literally people are gonna get sick and people could potentially die or spread it to their families.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Landlords booting out nurses over coronavirus fears — and grocery workers could be next

Published

37 mins ago

on

March 26, 2020

By

Nurses are reporting that their landlords have kicked them out of their homes over concerns about coronavirus contamination.

One Las Vegas nurse told The Daily Beast she had just finished a shift when she received an urgent email from her landlord, an older woman who lived downstairs, that she and her husband needed to vacate their home within 24 hours over COVID-19 fears.

“I don’t want interaction or debate over this decision,” the landlord wrote. “I’m sorry for the abrupt notice, but given the situation, it’s the choice I’m making to protect myself.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image