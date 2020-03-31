Russia expands lockdown as deputies rush through coronavirus legislation
Russia on Tuesday expanded a lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak as parliament rushed to approve tough legislation for violating quarantine rules and spreading false information.
Out of 85 regions of the world’s largest country by landmass, more than 40 moved to introduce a lockdown including the Primorsky Krai on the border with China in the east and the exclave of Kaliningrad in the west.
Moscow, Europe’s most populous city with more than 12 million residents, took the lead on Monday, with authorities ordering people to stay home, with a few exceptions for emergencies.
Russia, which has a population of 144 million people, on Tuesday reported 2,337 coronavirus cases and 17 fatalities but the real number of the infected is believed to be higher.
Over the past 24 hours authorities have reported 500 new cases — the biggest daily increase so far — with most registered in Moscow, which has become the epicentre of the outbreak in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin on Monday defended the tough new measures as justified and warned that if entertainment venues were not closed across the country regional officials might face “criminal negligence” charges.
Parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, on Tuesday hastily approved in all three readings draft legislation imposing severe punishments — including up to seven years in prison — for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.
If a quarantine dodger were found guilty of causing a person’s death or intentionally infecting many people, they would face up to five years in prison, and up to seven years if two or more people died.
By the end of the day the State Duma was also expected to approve draft legislation imposing severe punishment — including up to five years in prison — for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus and other life-threatening circumstances.
Lawmakers also rushed through a bill allowing the government to introduce a state of emergency across the country.
Breaking Banner
American Airlines to ask for $12 billion in government relief: WSJ
American Airlines will seek $12 billion in government assistance to steer the carrier through the global aviation downturn sparked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
The airline industry is one of the sectors hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with US airlines suspending most transatlantic flights and many domestic routes.
The US Congress has designated $50 billion in spending for the industry in its $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package.
American Airlines chief executive Doug Parker and president Robert Isom said in a Monday memo to staff that it would seek nearly a quarter of the relief funds on offer.
‘Heartbreak’ as UK garden sector faces virus ‘wipe out’
Britain's horticultural industry could be wiped out in a matter of weeks by the coronavirus pandemic, and millions of unsold plants thrown away, experts warned on Tuesday.
The Horticultural Trades Association (HTA), which represents 1,400 garden centres across the UK, urged the government for financial aid to help the industry as it faces economic calamity during what is usually its busiest time of the year.
"We have hit a perfect storm in the UK," said HTA chairman, James Barnes in a statement.
"The seasonality and perishability that is unique to our industry means that growers are potentially facing stock losses on an ever-rising scale as each day passes."
Australia enlists particle accelerator in coronavirus fight
Australian scientists are using the largest particle accelerator in the southern hemisphere to help fast-track the hunt for a vaccine against COVID-19, researchers said Tuesday.
The Australian Synchrotron in Melbourne uses intense X-rays emitted by electrons coursing through the accelerator to examine key proteins in the virus, programme director Andrew Peele told AFP.
Acting as a kind of microscope, the accelerator lets the researchers construct atomic-level 3-D maps of the proteins so they can develop drugs that bind to the virus, potentially preventing or treating the disease.