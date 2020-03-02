‘Russia if your listening’: Questions raised about why US released a statement warning of election dangers

Americans are questioning a recent statement from the entirety of President Donald Trump’s government warning of “foreign actors” involved in the Super Tuesday election tomorrow. While Sean Connery is a world-renown James Bond, the government meant election hacking by the likes of Russia.

Statement from DOS, DOJ, DOD, DHS, ODNI, FBI, NSA, CISA ahead of Super Tuesday: "Americans must … remain aware that foreign actors continue to try to influence public sentiment and shape voter perceptions. They spread false information and propaganda." https://t.co/YzMGf09Rex — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 2, 2020

Not long after the statement was released, Trump alleged a coup d’etat was afoot in the Democratic Party.

US Law Enforcement/Intel Agencies: "Be alert. Foreign actors are spreading false information and propaganda about our political processes on social media to create doubt in our system." President Trump, minutes later: "THE ELECTION IS BEING RIGGED" pic.twitter.com/B4xjFCBMyK — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) March 2, 2020

Oddly, however, the government didn’t say who was behind the government intrusion or what the intrusion was.

This says nothing about who the foreign actors are and what they are actually doing. https://t.co/XUW16qy09S — davidrlurie (@davidrlurie) March 2, 2020

Others speculated that foreign governments are in for President Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Foreign actors are pushing Sanders and Trump. Be vigilant. https://t.co/s9x9iqwJ11 — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) March 2, 2020

Ya hear that Putin? Don't mess around in our election! pic.twitter.com/tFuJOc0eSD — Gods & Country & Rock & Roll (@OrangenFuhrer) March 2, 2020

Some sounded the alarm.

Trump on ISIS: “These are radical Islamic terrorists. To solve a problem, you have to be able to state what the problem is, or at least say the name.” Trump's team on Russia's attacks on our democracy: Undefined "foreign actors" are "continuing to influence public sentiment." https://t.co/9ae7WdcTgq — Ned Price (@nedprice) March 2, 2020

NSA/CSS: "We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences. " Putin: hahahahaaahaha. Right. — YouroldEnglishteacher (@youroldteacher) March 2, 2020

"We continue to make it clear to foreign actors that any effort to undermine our democratic processes will be met with sharp consequences." HAHA Riiiiiiiiiiight. The kowtowing and neutered gov't agencies may crow about interference, but this is just security theater. — ariantibbs (@ariantibbs) March 2, 2020

Russia, if you’re listening… — Nick Walker (@NickWaIker) March 2, 2020

Some called into question the legitimacy of the statement at all.

About the only person I trust on that list is Chris Wray and that's even iffy at this point. Hoping for the best though. — preising (@preising) March 2, 2020

But there were others who simply made jokes.

Do they mean by foreign actors…Canadians and Europeans telling Americans how awesome it is to have healthcare, paid maternity leave, paid vacation? — Certified Nobody 🌹 (@shereile) March 2, 2020

Foreign actors? Is everyone still having a fit about the Oscars? — NIH Llama Studies (@NIH_LLAMAS) March 2, 2020

Pompeo, mcconnell, trump, rudy are now called "foreign actors" ? — Larry McIntosh (@larrymcintosh1) March 2, 2020