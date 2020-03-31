Quantcast
Connect with us

Russia’s top coronavirus doctor tests positive for COVID-19 after shaking hands with Putin

Published

1 min ago

on

The head of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital who met with President Vladimir Putin a week ago has tested positive, he said Tuesday, as the Kremlin announced the Russian leader’s health was fine.

Last Tuesday Denis Protsenko met with the Russian leader who inspected the Kommunarka hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit. But the 67-year-old Putin was also seen talking to Protsenko without any protective gear.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly told Russian news agencies that Putin took regular tests and there was no reason to worry about his health.

“Everything is fine,” Peskov said.

Protsenko said he tested positive but “felt quite well”.

Posting a picture of himself wearing a mask and green scrubs on Facebook, he said he self-isolated in his office and would continue to work.

Protsenko has become a high-profile figure on the frontlines of Russia’s fight against COVID-19, posting daily on Facebook to inform Russians about his hospital’s work and patients.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past 24 hours Russian authorities have reported 500 new cases — the biggest daily increase so far — bringing the total tally to 2,337 cases and 17 fatalities.

Most have been registered in Moscow, which has become the epicentre of the outbreak in Russia.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Kremlin has started measuring temperatures of people attending events with the president, asking journalists feeling unwell to stay home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Observers say the Russian strongman appears to be exceptionally conscious of risks to his health.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida sheriff investigating daily leads into ‘Tiger King’ disappearance

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is now investigating "six leads a day" into the whereabouts of Don "Jack" Lewis, the man whose mysterious disappearance was a key point of the events of the explosive new Netflix documentary, "Tiger King."

Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads. #CaroleBaskin #DonLewis #Netflix #Tiger #BigCatRescue #JoeExotic #TigerKingNetflix #HCSO pic.twitter.com/LHoJcBZVOI

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Florida pastor claims someone shot at his church after his arrest for defying coronavirus lockdown

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

In the wake of his arrest for holding packed services at his church in Tampa, Florida, Pastor Rodney Howard-Brown says he's now the target of death threats.

During a Facebook Live broadcast, Howard-Brown blamed the threats on “religious bigotry and hatred" in the media, also claiming that someone fired gun shots at his church's sign.

"The media are stirring up every kind of religious bigotry and hatred right now," he said. "People firing shots last night at the church sign from the highway. We went this morning there was no bullet holes. We did report it but the police say unless you can show where the bullet landed, but I mean the guys, security were there. They could hear the gun going off and then the death threats, to the ministry and to the staff. It’s beyond the pale. So people have basically, literally lost their ever-loving minds."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rick Scott demands congressional investigation into the WHO for ‘helping Communist China cover up’

Published

34 mins ago

on

March 31, 2020

By

Tuesday, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) called for an investigation into the World Health Organization because he thinks they are aiding in a "Communist China cover up."

Politico reported that the China hawk has long had issues with the WHO's relationship with Beijing. China stopped counting cases of coronavirus weeks ago and removed American reporters from their country.

“The mission of the WHO is to get public health information to the world so every country can make the best decisions to keep their citizens safe. When it comes to coronavirus, the WHO failed,” said the Florida senator, claiming the WHO is intentionally spreading misinformation. “We know Communist China is lying about how many cases and deaths they have, what they knew and when they knew it — and the WHO never bothered to investigate further. Their inaction cost lives.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image