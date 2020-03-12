Samantha Bee hilariously destroys Fox News over their coronavirus coverage
When comedian Samantha Bee hosted her program, “Full Frontal,” on Wednesday, March 11, the liberal firebrand was without an audience (apart from a handful of staffers who work on the show). Bee opted to do without a live audience because of the threat of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has officially declared to be a global pandemic. The comedian had a lot to say about the threat, and she slammed Fox News unmercifully for its racist coverage of coronavirus.
While hundreds of people were dying from coronavirus in Italy and the worldwide death toll was soaring into thousands, Fox News’ far-right pundits often downplayed its severity and claimed that President Donald Trump’s critics were exaggerating the threat. Never Trump conservative Max Boot, earlier this week in his Washington Post column, lambasted the Fox News hosts who irresponsibly tried to convince viewers that coronavirus wasn’t as bad as the media were making it out to be — and a few days later, the right-wing cable news outlet received an equally forceful tongue-lashing from Bee.
After attacking Trump for his “terrifying spread of misinformation,” Bee turned her attention to Fox News’ racism and showed a collage of Fox hosts claiming that “the Chinese” unleashed coronavirus on purpose. Brian Kilmeade, for example, insisted that China “started it” and “had yet to apologize.”
Bee asserted, “China, we know it’s not your bad, but could you please send Brian Kilmeade an edible arrangement so he’ll shut the fuck up? Tying coronavirus to China and Chinese people isn’t just a racist dog whistle, it’s a whole racist orchestra. It’s a mighty, mighty racist bosstone.”
Bee added, “The coronavirus is not an excuse to be racist. I know, I know: racism is like America’s weighted blanket. When everything is stressful, nothing makes us feel more secure than treating other people like trash.”
The comedian noted that “across the country, Asian-Americans have been the victims of racist attacks…. And conservative media is using Asian people as scapegoats.”
Watch the video below:
Trump and his propagandists flail around grasping at ludicrous lies as they try to save their own skins
Donald Trump and the massive propaganda apparatus around him — call them "TrumpLand" — cannot decide what lie to tell about the new coronavirus, COVID-19, that is now exploding into a global pandemic. Simply not lying is of course not an acceptable option. The unofficial motto of the Trump administration is quite clearly "Lie about everything, all the time, even for no apparent reason." In this case, Trump is facing a very real PR crisis, and the first instinct of this president and his advocates is always to find some way to lie themselves out of their latest pickle.
‘I did the math’: Katie Porter gets Trump CDC head to commit to making coronavirus testing free
"We live in a world where 33% of Americans put off medical treatment last year, and we have $1,133 expense just for testing for the coronavirus."
Democratic firebrand Rep. Katie Porter on Thursday extracted a commitment from Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Robert Redfield to use his authority under federal regulations to waive the cost of coronavirus testing for all Americans.
"I did the math," said Porter, holding up a whiteboard on which she wrote the associated costs to the total $1,331 bill.
Trump’s misnaming of the coronavirus continues long tradition of using xenophobia to confront infectious diseases: op-ed
While speaking during his Oval Office address regarding the U.S. response to the coronavirus this Wednesday, President Trump said the outbreak was being caused by a "foreign virus" -- a term that was likely inspired by his isolationist chief speechwriter and immigration hawk, Stephen Miller, according to The Atlantic's Ben Zimmer.
Zimmer wasn't the only to catch the isolationist tone of Trump's remarks. CNN’s Jim Acosta said Trump's words are likely to "come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia to use that kind of term in this speech.”