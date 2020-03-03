Sanders holds Minnesota rally before primary, draws contrasts with Biden
MINNEAPOLIS — Sen. Bernie Sanders contrasted his record and campaign with former Vice President Joe Biden’s as he pitched himself as the best person to take on President Donald Trump at a St. Paul rally the night before Super Tuesday.“It is absolutely imperative that we defeat Trump, that we have a candidate’s agenda and record that can defeat Trump. And not only is our record different, the nature of our campaign is different,” Sanders said, describing strong grassroots support for his campaign while he said Biden is drawing money from billionaires and is “just wrong on the issues.”The Vermon…
Beto O’Rourke endorses Joe Biden: ‘We need somebody who can beat Donald Trump’
Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden's hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders.
The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign.
The Democratic establishment is desperate to unite around a moderate candidate who can triumph over frontrunner Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, and face President Trump in November.
Voting begins as early as 6:00 am (1100 GMT) in some areas.
Trump touts record, jabs Democrats at Charlotte rally on eve of Super Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the eve of Super Tuesday, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Charlotte on Monday night, touting his record on trade, terrorism and immigration while ridiculing Democratic candidates.“We like to go the night before one of their primaries,” he told almost 10,000 people at Bojangles’ Coliseum. “We like to do a little trolling.”North Carolina is one of 14 states that vote Tuesday, a key day in the Democratic contest.Trump’s appearance came as his administration faces criticism for its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which Monday claimed four more American... (more…)
A disturbing trend in the South Carolina primary voting systems raises a red flag for our elections
When election officials in Richland County, South Carolina, where the state capital of Columbia is located, opened 152 polling places for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary on February 29, they held their breath.
Richland County, a blue epicenter in a red state, has had a rough time with elections. Like other counties during this past decade, uncounted votes went unnoticed until gaps in oversight were corrected. But on primary day, elections officials—from those managing countywide logistics to volunteers working polls in schools, libraries, churches and firehouses—were hoping for a smooth start as a new generation of voting machines was debuting across their county and state.