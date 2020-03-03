Sarah Sanders gets fact checked live on Fox News for claiming Dem turnout is ‘significantly lower’ on Super Tuesday
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who now works for Fox News, was called out by her network colleagues after she claimed that turnout in some Virginia counties was “significantly lower.”
Sanders appeared during the Fox News Super Tuesday election coverage to react to Joe Biden’s better-than-expected showing.
“Biden looks like he’s going to have a good night,” Sanders explained. “Bernie is still picking up a number of delegates. But the big person to watch is probably Joe Biden. And I think that’s a great thing for President Trump.”
Sanders went on to claim that Trump would win the general election in “states where Biden is doing well tonight.”
“One of the other things I think you can look at is how the turnout is low in a lot of places that Democrats need to do well in order to beat Trump,” the former press secretary continued. “If you look at a lot of the rural counties in places like North Carolina and Virginia, Democrat turnout is significantly lower in 2020 than it was in the primaries in 2008 and 2012.”
Fox News anchor Bret Baier interrupted Sanders with a fact check.
“The Virginia turnout actually might be as high as 2008,” Baier said, glancing down at a binder on his desk.
“I was talking specifically about rural counties!” Sanders protested. “Yeah, rural counties that Democrats need to do well in, both in Virginia and North Carolina.”
Sanders did not immediately say which counties she was referring to.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Breaking Banner
‘We are better than you’: Joe Biden taunts Donald Trump after big wins on Super Tuesday
President Donald Trump went on the attack against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) after she came in third for her home state and former Vice President Joe Biden took serious offense to it.
After it became clear that Massachusettes was coming down to Biden vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Trump tweeted his tired attacks against Warren.
"Elizabeth 'Pocahontas' Warren, other than Mini Mike, was the loser of the night. She didn’t even come close to winning her home state of Massachusetts. Well, now she can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!" he said.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200
Sarah Sanders gets fact checked live on Fox News for claiming Dem turnout is ‘significantly lower’ on Super Tuesday
Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who now works for Fox News, was called out by her network colleagues after she claimed that turnout in some Virginia counties was "significantly lower."
Sanders appeared during the Fox News Super Tuesday election coverage to react to Joe Biden's better-than-expected showing.
"Biden looks like he's going to have a good night," Sanders explained. "Bernie is still picking up a number of delegates. But the big person to watch is probably Joe Biden. And I think that's a great thing for President Trump."
Sanders went on to claim that Trump would win the general election in "states where Biden is doing well tonight."
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Elizabeth Warren’s home state of Massachusetts in surprise upset
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) suffered a disappointing third-place finish in her home state of Massachusetts on Super Tuesday.
Results showed former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Biden was projected the winner by the Associated Press.
https://twitter.com/ZekeJMiller/status/1235049641684504576
Exit polls showed very bad results for the local candidate.
https://twitter.com/TimAlberta/status/1235044009216806914
President Donald Trump attacked Warren for the results.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1235046124328755200