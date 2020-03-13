Schumer rips McConnell as ‘remarkably irresponsible’ for sending Senate home without passing Coronavirus Response Act

The federal government was not expected to pass emergency legislation to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on Friday — despite Democrats and Republicans agreeing on a bill.

“Today, we will pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act after reaching an agreement with the Administration,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday evening. “This legislation builds on the action that House Democrats took last week to put #FamiliesFirst with our strong, bipartisan $8.3 billion emergency funding package.”

“I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be voted on in the House this evening,” President Donald Trump tweeted, publicly giving permission for Republicans to back the legislation.

There was just one problem, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had sent the Senate home for the weekend.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted McConnell’s leadership.

“It was remarkably irresponsible and out of touch for Sen. McConnell to send senators out of town in the middle of a public health crisis before the House passed this vital people-focused legislation,” Schumer said. “Sen. McConnell and Republicans should pass this legislation as is immediately.”

McCarthy said tonight he spoke with McConnell “a couple times today” and they “will look a lot based on how we vote” and study the measure before deciding whether to support it. “I do believe it will get through as the president says he wants to sign it.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 14, 2020

Extremely pleased the #FamiliesFirst Coronavirus Response Act includes the people-focused initiatives @SpeakerPelosi & I outlined earlier: Paid sick leave

Food security assistance

Free testing for those who need it

Emergency unemployment insurance

New Medicaid investments

More pic.twitter.com/llsMDvHlts — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 14, 2020

#FamiliesFirst is about testing, testing, testing. To stop the spread of the virus, we have secured free #coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 13, 2020

For families’ food security, #FamiliesFirst strengthens nutrition security initiatives such as SNAP, student meals, seniors’ nutrition & food banks. 22 million children rely on free or reduced-price school meals for their food security; we must ensure that they have food to eat. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 13, 2020

As the Senate works to pass #FamiliesFirst, the House will begin work on a third emergency response package to protect the health, economic security and well-being of the American people. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 13, 2020

Pelosi sends a Dear Colleague: “I am writing to thank you for your patience! Because it was essential for us to have legislation pass the House by this weekend, it required intense and constant negotiations for what could have been an elusive agreement.” pic.twitter.com/XYyLIo2MID — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) March 14, 2020

Pelosi, joined by Hoyer and members of the freshmen class, says she appreciates the president “joining us with his tweet.” pic.twitter.com/9HNrHj20yo — Emily Cochrane (@ESCochrane) March 14, 2020

NOW @SpeakerPelosi , in news conference following coronavirus deal (#2): is wearing her Speaker’s mace pin, signifying and asserting the House as equal to the White House. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) March 14, 2020

>@mkraju asks Pelosi if she spoke to Trump at all this week:

"No. There was no need for that." — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) March 14, 2020