Sean Hannity calls Rachel Maddow ‘tin foil hat TV’ — weeks after claiming the ‘deep state’ is exploiting coronavirus
On Monday, Fox News’ Sean Hannity went after Rachel Maddow for her reporting on the Trump administration’s coronavirus policy, displaying her in a graphic that said “TIN FOIL HAT TV” and saying “How does anyone trust the outright conspiracy theorists, that whole network full of lies, conspiracy theories — how? I don’t know. I’ve never seen one person get this much role over the span of four years and never gets called out.”
This is an odd line of attack for Hannity, given that he only very recently accepted that the coronavirus pandemic is on the scale that medical experts have been warning.
In fact, just two weeks ago, Hannity suggested that it might “be true” that the anti-Trump “deep state” is using the threat of coronavirus to destroy the economy and push “mandated medicines” on the American people — rhetoric that reportedly got another Fox host kicked off the air at the end of last week.
Watch Hannity’s rant below:
Sean Hannity, who recently suggested the coronavirus pandemic was a “deep state” plot to hurt the economy, wonders how anyone can trust the “outright conspiracy theorists” in the media. pic.twitter.com/YGmDqwj3wh
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 31, 2020
