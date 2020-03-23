Quantcast
Sean Hannity claims he has a ‘letter’ from a doctor who has developed a ‘regimen’ against coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Fox News Monday, in an interview with Vice President Mike Pence, Sean Hannity claimed to possess a letter from a doctor in New York touting the benefits of a “regimen” that he claims can prevent coronavirus.

“Mr. Vice President, I’m holding a letter, and I’m going to read from it in a second, from a doctor in the New York area,” said Hannity. The doctor, he claimed, had been treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, and zinc sulfate.

He went on to add that the doctor has supposedly treated around 500 patients, and “we have had zero deaths, zero hospitalizations, zero intubations.”

It is entirely possible that a sample of 500 people would recover well from coronavirus by random chance. Conversely, there is no clinical evidence any of these drugs are effective — azithromycin in particular is an antibiotic, not an antiviral, so it would not impact a viral infection.

Watch below:


‘It’s like a slave ship’: Rickers Island is reportedly facing coronavirus ‘mass death’ event

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

New York City's Rikers Island jail complex is facing a "mass death" event due to COVID-19, a Brooklyn public defender warned on Twitter on Monday evening.

Scott Hechinger revealed what he was hearing about Rikers Island in a thread on President Donald Trump's favorite social media platform.

Here's the case Hechinger presented:

Trump’s own former FDA chief shoots down his plan to re-open the economy during coronavirus crisis

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was criticized by a top former official in his administration over his plans to re-open the economy.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) laid out his arguments in a Twitter thread.

"There’s a strong and understandable desire to return to better times and a functioning economy. But it should not be lost on anyone that there's no such thing as a functioning economy and society so long as COVID-19 continues to spread uncontrolled in our biggest cities," Gottlieb wrote.

"So long as COVID-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park," he continued.

‘I saved thousands of lives’: Trump demands credit for his handling of coronavirus in Twitter tantrum

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to demand more credit for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that his political opponents had called him "xenophobic" for his travel restrictions, but that they had saved "thousands of lives."

....us since the beginning of this crisis.” They meant the opposite? Forgot to mention that I closed our Country to China (and Europe) very early, long before it was considered acceptable to do so. Sleepy Joe said I was “xenophobic”, but I saved thousands of lives! Fake News!

