Sen. Amy Klobuchar is in the mix for Joe Biden’s running mate
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, so expect a couple of months of speculation about Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as a possible running mate.At his debate on March 15 with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden pledged to pick a woman as his vice presidential candidate.The next day, the Washington Post put Klobuchar second on a list of likely prospects behind California Sen. Kamala Harris. That echoes speculation by pundits and insiders who cite Klobuchar’s swift endorsement of Biden after she dropped out of the race ahead of Super Tu…
2020 Election
Joe Biden slams Trump for his handling of coronavirus response in new ad
Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump Saturday over his failure to contain the coronavirus crisis in a new digital ad.The Democratic presidential front-runner detailed Trump’s statements downplaying the severity of the crisis even as the pandemic spread across the globe.“Donald Trump has failed the American people,” Biden wrote on Twitter.Trump says he has done a “tremendous” job mobilizing the nation in the face of a crisis that no one could have seen coming.But Biden and a chorus of critics say he ignored warnings and stoked doubts about the severity of coronavirus u... (more…)
2020 Election
The ‘fate of Trump’s presidency’ hinges on what happens over the next two days: report
According to a report from Politico's Playbook, Donald Trump -- already reeling from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed the country -- needs Congress to come up with a financial package this weekend that will save the economy or his re-election may be in doubt.
As of Saturday morning, MSNBC was reporting that no deal between the Republicans and the Democrats appeared to be in sight, which could be bad news for Trump.
With the president's campaign banking on a strong economy to help his re-election prospects, the collapsing stock market, gutted 401ks and the threat of massive unemployment due to the major health crisis need to be arrested if Trump has any hope of staying in office.
2020 Election
Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been ‘terrible’ — but here are 3 reasons why he might win reelection anyway: conservative
Many Never Trump conservatives have been delighted over former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent surge in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, from the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin to MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to just about anyone who writes for The Bulwark — including the site’s co-founder Bill Kristol, formerly of the now defunct Weekly Standard. Kristol and his colleagues have made it clear that they would much rather see Biden receive the nomination than Sen. Bernie Sanders — and would much rather see Biden in the White House in 2021 than President Donald Trump. Yet Kristol, in a March 19 listicle, offers three reasons why Trump — despite his abysmal handling of the coronavirus pandemic — might win reelection in November.