Senate Democrats believe their path to dethroning Mitch McConnell is better than ever: report
Democrats entered this cycle with low hopes for retaking the Senate. While on paper they should have the upper hand — the vast majority of seats up for re-election this year — the majority of seats in play are in safely red seats, with only a few seats plausible as pickups.
But according to Politico, recent events have emboldened Senate Democrats into believing they can flip the chamber, and dethrone Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
The first development is the surge of former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Democrats were concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) could undermine key races in states like Arizona and North Carolina. But the prospect of a Sanders nomination appears to be fading somewhat.
The second development is the reported agreement of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) to run for Senate against Steve Daines — something he spent months insisting he had zero interest in doing.
“We have a better chance of winning now than we did just a few weeks ago,” said Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA), who endorsed Biden early.
“I’m optimistic,” agreed Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). “I think we have some good candidates, and I think Joe Biden at the top of the ticket is going to be wonderful.”
Latest Dem shake-up is ‘Mitch McConnell’s worst nightmare’: CNN conservative
Appearing on CNN with host Jim Sciutto and Democratic strategist Paul Begala, conservative commentator A.B. Stoddard said the shake-up in the Democratic Party primaries that has seen former Vice President Joe Biden surging past Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) just made the Republican Party's attempt to hold onto their Senate majority in the 2020 election exceedingly difficult.
Asked by host Sciutto how Super Tuesday impacted the Republican's 2020 prospects. Stoddard said stated that the GOP had been pinning their hopes on Sanders being at the top of the ticket in the belief that he would hurt down-ticket Democrats. However, things would be quite different with Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee.
Dem lawmaker drops the hammer on Trump’s coronavirus lies after president says it has been ‘stopped’
Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) told CNN's Jim Sciutto on Friday that President Donald Trump is dead wrong when he claims that his administration has "stopped" the spread of coronavirus.
In praising his administration's response to the virus on Friday morning, the president pointed to his decision to shut down travel with China as a way he "stopped" the virus from spreading further.
"We closed it down, we stopped it," Trump said.
When Sciutto asked Garamendi to respond to that, the California Democrat said Trump's comments were completely at odds with reality.
"If only it were true," he said. "The facts are quite different and since we have very, very limited testing, we really don't know. In a public health emergency, you have to know what's going on, that requires testing in this situation. And unfortunately we have been very, very slow to the testing."