Senators who led Pharma-friendly patent reform are also prime targets for Pharma cash
Early last year, as lawmakers vowed to curb rising drug prices, Sen. Thom Tillis was named chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on intellectual property rights, a committee that had not met since 2007.As the new gatekeeper for laws and oversight of the nation’s patent system, the North Carolina Republican signaled he was determined to make it easier for American businesses to benefit from it — a welcome message to the drugmakers who already leverage patents to block competitors and keep prices high.Less than three weeks after introducing a bill that would make it harder fo…
CNN
NYU doctor to Trump: ‘If you put the economy ahead of public health… you’re going to ruin the economy anyway’
Dr. Arthur Caplan of New York University Langone Medical Center warned on Tuesday that President Donald Trump could destroy the economy while trying to save it.
In an interview on CNN, Caplan said that Trump's plan to loosen the restrictions on public gatherings could actually hurt an economic recovery.
"If you put the economy ahead of public health, and then you have people dropping like flies from the pandemic, you're going to ruin the economy anyway," Caplan explained. "There's no choice about this. It's got to lean toward public health."
"We're two weeks behind where the virus is," he said. "So, when the president starts talking about [how] we're going to open up for business... he's undermining the efforts to keep people socially distant now."
Latest Headlines
Drug dealer caught selling heroin labeled ‘Corona Virus’
A Paterson man was arrested Monday after police say they caught him selling drugs including bags of heroin each labeled “Corona Virus.”An officer in his patrol car said he saw two men exchanging money and a green plastic vial about 10:30 p.m. in the area of Godwin Avenue and Auburn Street. The accused dealer ran as the officer approached and dropped a bag of heroin with the “Corona Virus” stamp, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said in an email.Police later arrested the 53-year-old man following a brief struggle in a nearby alley and found two more bags with the “Corona Virus” stamp, Spezia... (more…)
CNN
GOP governor: Trump’s coronavirus message is ‘almost completely opposite’ of his own medical experts
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN's John Berman on Tuesday that he has been getting mixed signals from President Donald Trump's White House about the severity of the coronavirus outbreak.
During a CNN interview, Berman asked the Maryland Republican what he made of President Donald Trump talking about ending social distancing restrictions at a time when Hogan had just ordered nonessential businesses to close down due to the crisis.
"Some of the messaging is pretty confusing," Hogan said. "I think it is not just that it doesn't match with what we're doing here in Maryland, some of the messaging out of the administration doesn't match, where you have the surgeon general and Anthony Fauci saying things almost completely opposite of that yesterday."