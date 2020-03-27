‘She drank the Kool-Aid’: Viewers baffled as Dr. Birx ‘incinerates her credibility’ by praising Trump for being ‘attentive to scientific literature’

Speaking on the Christian Broadcasting Network’s Faith Nation this Wednesday, White House response coordinator for the US Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx, talked about the role faith communities can play in the effort to stem the outbreak, both by “giving out accurate and important information and ensuring that everyone in the household feels engaged in their community even though they’re at home themselves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point during the interview, Dr. Birx praised President Trump for what she said is his attentiveness to science.

“He is so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data, and I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues,” she said.

"[Trump is] so attentive to the scientific literature & the details & the data. I think his ability to analyze & integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit” — this is shocking, hackish stuff from Dr. Birx. pic.twitter.com/c2phsRYaJs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2020

Birx’s comment baffled many of Trump’s critics on Twitter, who believe his downplaying of the virus’ threat in the early days of the outbreak is directly responsible for the fact that it’s currently spiraling out of control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ok, that’s it. Dr Birx just threw all her credibility out the window. Trump is NOT attentive to anything but his immediate personal needs, and he CAN’T analyze or integrate a damn thing. https://t.co/9DJPRwiMrf — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) March 27, 2020

The sane, science-respecting half of the United States will not be able to trust Birx going forward after watching her incinerate her credibility in a spasm of genuflections at Dear Leader. Which is a damn shame. https://t.co/78lbLA0mXE — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sad—no, infuriating—to see Dr. Birx, a seemingly competent professional, utter such demonstrable nonsense during a pandemic that has escalated into a national health and economic crisis because of Trump’s inattentiveness, inaction, and incompetence. Flattery will get us killed. https://t.co/rfHtKU4HkH — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cmon. I worked for Obama for five years. He is one of the smartest people Ive met (& Ive worked most of my life at a university). No Obama official EVER talked on tv about him this way. & Dr. Birx is talking about Trump, not Obama. We need experts talking facts right now ! https://t.co/b7YVszTPHv — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Birx is now a card carrying member of the Trumpism cult, and as such, we must stop listening to EVERYTHING she has to say if we want to increase our chances of surviving this existential threat.https://t.co/zYB9kZSTZL https://t.co/p0JOI4XB0b — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) March 27, 2020

She’s done drank the koolaid. — LisaB (@6bottoms) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Trump infected her with GOPID-45? — Marc Goldstein (@marcgoldstein_) March 27, 2020

May God help us. None of what she is saying is true and surely she knows it, so that makes her a Trump cultist. — Adeline (Recognize Trumpism as cult worship) (@HonorDecency) March 27, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What does she possibly have to gain by spreading this disinformation? It is so troubling how people in Trump’s orbit sacrifice themselves to toe the Party line. Almost as if they feel threatened… — whathappensnext (@jsdmd2010) March 27, 2020

Nobody should listen to her anymore — Katie (@Katie61548) March 27, 2020

The longer you expose yourself to a malignant narcissistic psychopath, you inevitably become more corrupt, tainted or your reputation permanently damaged. Just add her to the long list that’s already been established. — Robert Covington Jr. (@robcovingtonjr) March 27, 2020