Shocking video captures Trump supporter buying Dollar Tree store out of toilet paper during coronavirus crisis
Shocking video is spreading online showing a Donald Trump supporter filling a truck bed with all of the paper towels, napkins, and toilet paper from a dollar store.
The person filming the video confronted the woman, who identified herself as a supporter of Trump.
When the person filming asked where the woman would be reselling the essentials, she was told they would be sold on the same street corner where she is a “hooker.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch:
So this woman not only buys out a local Dollar Tree of every single box of paper towels, napkins, and toilet paper so that no one else can buy any, but caps it off with this:
"Donald Trump! Go Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/45u2yIjVdQ
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 21, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: