‘Simple son’ Eric Trump tries to smear Joe Biden — and it backfires spectacularly

Eric Trump on Wednesday attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for appearing to sniff a baby — and then got bombarded with videos of his own father partying with late billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Here is Joe Biden sniffing a baby,” Trump wrote while retweeting a video of Biden posted by the Daily Caller that shows Biden playfully chatting with a supporter’s baby and then leaning in closer to the child to whisper something to him.

Given that Trump’s father has been accused of far worse things and is an unindicted co-conspirator in a case involving illegal hush-money payments to a porn star, many of his followers tore him to shreds for such a feeble attack on Biden.

Check out some responses below.

And here is Eric taking money away from kids with cancer: And here is Eric’s Dad assaulting women: And here is Eric’s dad cheating on his mom again: And here is Eric murdering an elephant: And here is Eric never having to work an honest day in his life And here is Eric: pic.twitter.com/2vllsg9BA7 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) March 4, 2020

And here is donald trump dancing with known pedophile Jeffrey Epstein 🤮 pic.twitter.com/STicoVz3uj — ᎠᏌNᎬᎷYᎢᎻᎪNᏩ™️ (@Kris_Sacrebleu) March 4, 2020

I’d say sniffing babies is wayyyyy better than separating babies from their moms and locking them up in detention camps. Sit down, simple son. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) March 4, 2020

Thank god he doesn't sniff his daughter/wife….that would be gross — STELLA (@girlpowernow1) March 4, 2020

It's almost as creepy as the way your dad touches your sister. — Nicole Pearl (@NicolePearl97) March 4, 2020

While your dad was sniffing adderall. — Big Daddy Wickster (@jdwickie) March 4, 2020

Donald and Eric stole money from a pediatric cancer charity. A lot of people smell a baby’s head. Not many steal money from babies with cancer. — Independent_lefty (@independent_r21) March 4, 2020

… and here is your father being inappropriate with your sister: pic.twitter.com/vZeoQpxjvL — beegsf🌊🌊🌊 (@beegSF) March 4, 2020