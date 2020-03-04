Quantcast
‘Simple son’ Eric Trump tries to smear Joe Biden — and it backfires spectacularly

10 mins ago

Eric Trump on Wednesday attacked former Vice President Joe Biden for appearing to sniff a baby — and then got bombarded with videos of his own father partying with late billionaire child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

“Here is Joe Biden sniffing a baby,” Trump wrote while retweeting a video of Biden posted by the Daily Caller that shows Biden playfully chatting with a supporter’s baby and then leaning in closer to the child to whisper something to him.

Given that Trump’s father has been accused of far worse things and is an unindicted co-conspirator in a case involving illegal hush-money payments to a porn star, many of his followers tore him to shreds for such a feeble attack on Biden.

Check out some responses below.

