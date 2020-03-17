Quantcast
Connect with us

Some conservatives willing to ‘sacrifice the elderly’ to save the economy from coronavirus: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

As the international response to the coronavirus ramps up, the inevitable damage to the world economy is unavoidable. While common sense and simple human decency would suggest that stemming the spread of infections at the price of the economy is worth it, there are some, namely conservative voices in America, who don’t exactly agree.

Writing in The Week this Tuesday, Noah Millman cites the example of CNBC host Rick Santelli, who said earlier this month that “maybe we’d be just better off if we gave [coronavirus] to everybody, and then in a month it would be over because the mortality rate of this probably isn’t going to be any different if we did it that way than the long-term picture.” According to Santelli, otherwise we’d be “wreaking havoc on global and domestic economies.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Millman writes that this same philosophy is what caused the UK to come under an avalanche of criticism for its response to the outbreak. The logic for this line of thinking says that the elderly are not the economy’s most productive citizens, and the economic impact of them dying earlier might even be positive. Also, reserving more urgent medical treatment for the young and economically viable would prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.

“I hope nobody would be comfortable making an argument like that explicitly,” Millman writes. “But it lurks in the background of the all-purpose dismissiveness voiced by the likes of Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity about the seriousness of the virus (who are following the President’s lead in doing so), or in pieces like this one by Heather Macdonald at the conservative cultural journal The New Criterion.”

But as Millman points out, what makes a population civilized is its willingness to reject that way of living. “We don’t want doctors to have to decide minute to minute who is worth saving based on their potential value, and we don’t want to tell our parents and grandparents that their potential value is too low for them to be worth saving,” he writes. “In that sense, the escalating scale of restrictions isn’t just about saving lives, but about trying to preserve that sense of civilization, to preserve our ability to look at ourselves and say: We don’t just let people die by the tens of thousands because saving them would be too expensive and inconvenient.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Week.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham self-quarantines after possible virus exposure at Mar-a-Lago

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

The White House confirmed on Tuesday that Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has voluntarily quarantined herself at home over concerns that she may have the novel coronavirus.

The White House told The New York Post that Grisham is working from home out of "an abundance of caution."

According to the report, Grisham had dinner at Mar-a-Lago with a Brazilian official who later tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House also confirmed on Tuesday that Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is under a self-imposed quarantine after his niece came in contact with the same Brazilian official at Mar-a-Lago.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dow temporarily drops below 20,000 for the first time since Trump took office

Published

23 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday, after briefly appearing to rise, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped below 20,000 points for the first time since President Donald Trump took office.

DOW JONES DROPS BELLOW 20,000 POINTS pic.twitter.com/ahgK0djyYI

— The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) March 17, 2020

As of this hour, the Dow has recovered, moving back above the 20,000 mark, but is still somewhat lower than at the opening bell.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus crisis exposes horrible truths about America’s health system

Published

40 mins ago

on

March 17, 2020

By

Dr. Anthony S Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and just about the only official in the Trump administration trusted to tell the truth about the coronavirus, said last Thursday: “The system does not, is not really geared to what we need right now … It is a failing, let’s admit it.”

While we’re at it, let’s admit something more basic. The system would be failing even under a halfway competent president. The dirty little secret, which will soon become apparent to all, is that there is no real public health system in the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image