Some coronavirus patients are staying on essential ventilators for as long as 30 days — cutting supplies even more

There is such a desperate need for ventilators that scuba divers are using full-face masks hooked up to their dive tanks as a way to keep people alive. But Bloomberg News reported Thursday that some people are staying on ventilators for 30 days or more, making the shortage even worse.

During a press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) explained that the longer people stay on ventilators, the worse their chances become.

It’s “dimming hopes for their recovery and adding to the shortage of the lifesaving machines,” Bloomberg News described.

This week, Cuomo made news with an angry and exhausted plea to the federal government for more ventilators, saying that if they don’t send more then medical professions will be forced to triage. That means the worst cases won’t have access to ventilators and will surely die.

“You pick the 26,000 people who are going to die,” Cuomo told the federal government.

Read the full report from Bloomberg News.