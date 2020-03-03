Some government job candidates to be questioned on what part of Trump campaign message ‘most appealed’ to them

The Trump administration has reportedly created a new litmus test for political appointees.

A questionnaire, which was obtained by CNN, asks new applicants to expound on which part of the president’s campaign rhetoric “most appealed” to them.

The questionnaire also asks potential appointees to name their favorite news hosts.

According to the report, the questionnaire is being distributed by the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office. President Donald Trump recently appointed John McEntee to head the office.

“Trump tapped McEntee, a longtime aide and loyalist, to head the personnel office last month amid his renewed focus on purging officials who he deems to have been disloyal to him and hiring those who have long supported him,” the CNN report said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended the questionnaire on Tuesday.

“Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies,” she said.

CNN noted:

While it is not unusual for presidential administrations to vet political appointees for ideological or policy alignment, the questionnaire previously used by the Trump White House did not ask for applicants’ views about Trump or his campaign. Trump’s name does not appear once on the previous questionnaire. It now appears five times. While the previous questionnaire also asked applicants if they have ever run for political office, the new questionnaire also asks applicants to list any political campaigns they have “ever worked on or volunteered for” and why.

Read the entire report here.