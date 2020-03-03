Quantcast
Some government job candidates to be questioned on what part of Trump campaign message ‘most appealed’ to them

Published

20 mins ago

on

The Trump administration has reportedly created a new litmus test for political appointees.

A questionnaire, which was obtained by CNN, asks new applicants to expound on which part of the president’s campaign rhetoric “most appealed” to them.

The questionnaire also asks potential appointees to name their favorite news hosts.

According to the report, the questionnaire is being distributed by the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office. President Donald Trump recently appointed John McEntee to head the office.

“Trump tapped McEntee, a longtime aide and loyalist, to head the personnel office last month amid his renewed focus on purging officials who he deems to have been disloyal to him and hiring those who have long supported him,” the CNN report said.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended the questionnaire on Tuesday.

“Every President has the right to appoint people who are in line with their agenda and policies,” she said.

CNN noted:

While it is not unusual for presidential administrations to vet political appointees for ideological or policy alignment, the questionnaire previously used by the Trump White House did not ask for applicants’ views about Trump or his campaign. Trump’s name does not appear once on the previous questionnaire. It now appears five times.

While the previous questionnaire also asked applicants if they have ever run for political office, the new questionnaire also asks applicants to list any political campaigns they have “ever worked on or volunteered for” and why.

Read the entire report here.


2020 Election

To Trump, your disease is disloyalty

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

Today is Super Tuesday. Can I get an amen?

After more than a year of being bombarded with campaign propaganda, voters head to the polls to choose a Democratic candidate. The results can’t come fast enough. We don’t live in normal times. The sooner the party settles on a nominee, the better.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

In normal times, partisanship is vigorous, but not so much that it prevails during periods of emergency. In normal times, loyal partisans set aside normal politics and join forces with natural adversaries for the benefit of the greater common good.

Continue Reading
 

Trump campaign sues the Washington Post for spreading the ‘Russia conspiracy’: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

This Tuesday, President Trump's presidential campaign filed a lawsuit against the Washington Post for publishing “false and defamatory statements” about its alleged collusion with Russia in the run up to the 2016 election, Fox News reports.

“The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process,” Senior Legal Adviser to the Trump campaign Jenna Ellis said in a statement. According to Ellis, the Post disseminated a "conspiracy" as fact.

