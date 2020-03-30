Quantcast
Connect with us

Some Trump supporters fear coronavirus lockdowns are undermining ‘America’s masculinity’: history professor

Published

2 hours ago

on

As lockdowns continue to be implemented across the country in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak, President Trump and some of his most vocal supporters are seeing the containment measures as more damaging than the pandemic, lamenting the effect on the U.S. economy.

A common theme emerging from Trump’s evangelical base, such as Christian pastor Jonathan Shuttlesworth, is that people who practice social distancing are “sissies” and “pansies” who have been “neutered.” Writing in The Atlantic this Monday, Cornell University history professor Lawrence Glickman says that this kind of rhetoric frames the protective measures as a “threat not only to America’s rugged individualism but to masculinity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“How did we get to the point where ministers, the president, many Republican politicians, and a variety of media outlets are calling for people to risk death to save the economy?” Glickman writes. According to him there’s a long history to this brand of rhetoric.

“It grew out of the backlash to the New Deal and the social safety net it created, which conservatives viewed as anti-American, anti-capitalist, and emasculating—a challenge to what the historian Richard Hofstadter once called ‘the virile prerogatives of enterprise,'” he continues. “But just as few people today believe New Deal liberalism unmanned the country, future generations are unlikely to look back favorably on the campaign against social distancing.’

Read his full op-ed over at The Atlantic.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump reveals the one thing he ‘cannot get away with’ during coronavirus briefing

Published

3 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

During his latest coronavirus press briefing on Monday, President Donald Trump unexpectedly segued into talking about his hair as it visibly blew around on camera.

"My hair is blowing around. And it is mine," Trump said, with no prompting, in the middle of discussing the efforts by the federal government and businesses to combat the pandemic.

Messing around with his hair, Trump remarked, was "the one thing you cannot get away with" as president.

Watch below:

"My hair is blowing around. And it is mine. The one thing you cannot get away with. It is a problem if you are president" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/ZifUxnquYQ

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Elderly DUI suspect spits on officer after arrest — then claims to have coronavirus

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

An elderly woman in Arvada, Colorado was arrested under the suspicion that she was driving while under the influence when she spat on the arresting officer. The woman then claimed to have COVID-19, Fox31 Denver reported.

The officer responded to the call early Sunday morning after reports of a driver colliding with four cars. Officers tracked the woman to a 7-Eleven in the area, where they identified her as Brenda Johnson. She was arrested for a DUI and other traffic charges.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP’s ‘War on Science’ hurting government’s response to coronavirus: report

Published

36 mins ago

on

March 30, 2020

By

In an op-ed for New York Magazine's Intelligencer this Monday, Janathan Chait warns that the "threat of recidivism" hangs over Donald Trump's presidency in the wake of his late shift to a more serious tone in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

"At any moment, the wrong CEO or Fox News personality might get Trump’s ear and persuade him to toggle back to insouciance," Chait writes.

Trump's downplaying of the virus was compounded Republican governors in several states who echoed his dismissals. Explaining this, Chait cites a recent study that suggests the speed of state-level reaction depends on its governor’s partisan identity.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image