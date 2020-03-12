Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has coronavirus — but Canada’s prime minister ‘is in good health’: report

The first lady of Canada has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, will be in quarantine for 14-days.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has tested positive for the coronavirus. She and the Prime Minister will be self-isolating for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/Eh73CupIIX

2/ “Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation…

— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 13, 2020