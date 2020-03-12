Quantcast
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau has coronavirus — but Canada’s prime minister ‘is in good health’: report

47 mins ago

The first lady of Canada has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 44, will be in quarantine for 14-days.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

