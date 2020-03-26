Spain’s coronavirus death toll tops 4,000, with over 56,000 cases reported
The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 4,089 after 655 people died within 24 hours, and number of confirmed cases rose to 56,188, the health ministry said on Thursday.
It was a 19 percent increase on figures released Wednesday by the authorities in Spain, which has the world’s second highest death toll from the disease after Italy.
Despite a national lockdown imposed on March 14, which parliament on Thursday agreed to extend until April 11, both deaths and infections have continued to mount, with officials warning this week would be particularly bad.
But the rise in the number of new deaths was smaller than that recorded on Wednesday when the figure rose by 738 or 27 percent.
Health authorities are hoping it will soon become clear whether the lockdown is having the desired effect.
The Madrid region has suffered the brunt of the epidemic with 17,166 infections – just under a third of the total – and 2,090 deaths, or 51 percent of the national figure.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose wife is infected with the virus, has said this is the country’s most difficult moment since its 1936-39 civil war.
“Only the oldest, who knew the hardships of the civil war and its aftermath, can remember collective situations that were harsher than the current one. The other generations in Spain have never, ever had to face as a collective something so hard,” he said when he imposed the state of emergency on March 14.
Spain’s demographics partly explain why it has been one of the worst-affected nations.
The country has one of the longest life expectancies in Europe and the pandemic has taken a high toll on its large elderly population, who are especially vulnerable to the disease.
Photo: A health worker pushes a woman in a wheelchair outside the Burgos Hospital in Burgos, Spain. (Cesar Manso, AFP)
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
CNN
‘Shameful and shocking!’ NYC councilor buries Trump for shrugging off supplies while nurses wear garbage bags
President Donald Trump has insisted that it's not the federal government's job to handle getting states the medical supplies they need, but one New York City Councilor told CNN on Thursday that he's sick of the president's foot dragging.
During an interview with CNN's Alisyn Camerota, New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson shredded Trump and the federal government for not using the Defense Production Act to force companies to produce badly needed medical supplies.
Johnson in particular pointed to a hospital where nurses were forced to don garbage bags because they had run out of proper medical equipment.
Breaking Banner
‘American exceptionalism’: Nation outraged by woman who coughed all over a grocery store’s $35K worth of produce
A Pennsylvania woman will face criminal charge for intentionally coughing on produce -- which cost a supermarket $35,000 to replace.
Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula said the woman, who was known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” walked around the store Wednesday afternoon and coughed all over the produce section, meat case and elsewhere, reported the Times-Leader.
Fasula said the woman is not believed to have coronavirus, but she will be tested and is undergoing a mental health evaluation.
Breaking Banner
Coronavirus: News media sounded the alarm for months – but few listened
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan, China, journalists at the biggest U.S. news organizations have diligently reported on the many dangers posed by its rapid spread.
Yet even as entire states – like California and New York – shut down, many Americans still don’t believe that the coronavirus is as big a deal as the news media has made it out to be. A poll conducted in mid-March found that only 56% of Americans consider the coronavirus a “real threat,” and that 38% believe that it has been “blown out of proportion.” A more recent poll similarly found that only 57% of U.S. residents see the coronavirus as “the biggest concern facing your family right now.”