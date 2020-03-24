Spanish soldiers find bodies in retirement homes
Spanish soldiers deployed to help fight the new coronavirus outbreak have found elderly patients abandoned, and sometimes dead, at retirement homes, as an ice rink inside a Madrid shopping mall was turned into a temporary morgue to cope with a surge in cases.
The army has been charged with helping to disinfect retirement homes in Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic. Dozens of deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded at facilities across the country.
“We are going to be strict and inflexible when dealing with the way old people are treated in these residences,” Defence Minister Margarita Robles said in an interview with private television channel Telecinco.
“The army, during certain visits, found some old people completely abandoned, sometimes even dead in their beds,” she added.
An investigation has been launched, the general prosecutor announced.
The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 2,182 on Monday after 462 people died within 24 hours, according to health ministry figures.
Meanwhile, the ice rink at the Palacio de Hielo, or Ice Palace, shopping centre in Madrid was turned into a temporary morgue to deal with a surge in deaths in the capital, a spokeswoman for Madrid city hall told AFP.
Earlier, the city hall said the city’s 14 public cemeteries would stop accepting more bodies because staff there did not have adequate protective gear.
The improvised morgue would start to be used “in the coming hours,” the regional government of Madrid said.
“This is a temporary and exceptional measure which aims to mitigate the pain of the family members of the victims and the situation hospitals in Madrid are facing.”
A nearby congress center has been converted into a field hospital for coronavirus patients that will have a total of 5,500 beds.
The elderly are especially vulnerable in the global pandemic and officials around the world are increasingly calling for extreme measures to safeguard them.
Retirement homes are “an absolute priority for the government”, Health Minister Salvador Illa told a press conference.
“We will exercise the most intensive monitoring of these centers.”
Under coronavirus protocols, health workers have been instructed to leave bodies in place in suspected COVID-19 deaths until the arrival of a doctor. But given the upsurge in deaths the delay can be lengthy.
Photo: The ice rink at the Palacio de Hielo, or Ice Palace, shopping center in Madrid
AFP / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
Breaking Banner
‘Me me me me’: Trump’s latest self-pitying coronavirus Twitter meltdown buried in scorn
President Donald Trump on Monday night went on a self-pitying rant about how unfairly he's being treated by the media at a time when documented coronavirus cases are exploding throughout the United States.
In particular, Trump complained about the Times for published an editorial that accused the president of employing a "bungling, chaotic and dishonest start-stop approach" to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, while simultaneously praising the steady leadership so far provided by former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump's demand that the media treat him more fairly comes after the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has more than quadrupled in just the past five days.
Afro-jazz great Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus
Veteran Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango died on Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus, his music publisher told AFP.
The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit "Soul Makossa", is one of the first worldwide stars to die as a result of COVID-19.
"He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region," his music publisher Thierry Durepaire said.
Dibango arrived in Marseilles in 1949 as a teenager and was made Chevalier de la Légion d'honneur in 2010.
He maintained his energy and love for live performance that defined his 60-year career with a 2019 tour with Symphonic Safari, mixing jazz and classical music.
Breaking Banner
Here’s the disturbing Fox News clip that appears to have triggered one of Trump’s most dangerous tweets yet
While the idea of social distancing as the best way to fight coronavirus pandemic has slowly been catching on, President Donald Trump appears to be on course to undermine all that, based on a truly frightening tweet he sent late Sunday night:
WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020