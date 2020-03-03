Sparks fly at Steve Mnuchin hearing: ‘You’re telling me that I’m breaking the law and staggering lies’
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin expressed outrage during a Tuesday hearing after he was accused of breaking the law and “staggering lies.”
The confrontation occurred in the House Ways and Means Committee when Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) confronted Mnuchin on his refusal to turn over the president’s taxes to Congress.
“This isn’t going to be pretty,” Pascrell noted as he questioned the secretary. “It is impossible to be polite to corruption and people who break the law. So by refusing to turn over Donald Trump’s business and personal tax returns to this committee, I think you’re breaking the law.”
“The only thing you suffer is smug rhetoric and staggering lies,” he added.
Mnuchin immediate took exception to the congressman’s remarks.
“Let me just comment,” Mnuchin said.
“I asked a question,” Pascrell shot back.
“I’m commenting because I find it offensive that you’re telling me that I’m breaking the law and staggering lies,” Mnuchin complained.
“I asked you tell me why you’re not breaking the law,” the New Jersey Democrat pressed.
“Just to be clear,” Mnuchin replied. “There’s a third branch of government and there are courts that interpret things. This is in the courts and the courts will deal with it. So, that’s your interpretation of that law. I’m relying upon legal counsel on what is our interpretation of the law.”
“So in all due respect,” he remarked. “I’m not breaking the law. You have a different interpretation. You’re not a judge.”
“Neither are you,” Pascrell noted.
Watch the video below from The House Ways and Means Committee.
CPAC speaker terrifies audience about medicare for all: ‘Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana’
A panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday alleged that socialized medicine -- not a car accident -- killed Princess Diana.
The remarks came during a panel on the alleged dangers of socialized medicine.
"Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana," the announcer revealed before asking one of the panelists to explain why.
"Princess Diana was in the car accident in France," Dr. David Schneider, an orthopedic surgeon, told the crowd. "They actually don't have any trauma specialists in France."
"For the first hour after that accident, she was still in that tunnel," he continued. "And after an hour, they took her to a nearby hospital and she was alive for another three hours and they couldn't control the bleeding from her pulmonary artery."
MAGA hat-wearing South Carolina voter casts ‘chaos’ vote for Bernie Sanders: ‘The best worst candidate’
A Republican voter in South Carolina told Fox News that he voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Primary to help President Donald Trump's reelection chances.
The man, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, made the comments at a diner in Columbia Wednesday morning.
"I'm a Republican and a Trump supporter," he said. "But we have an operation chaos going on and all over the state we're encouraging Republicans to go vote for Bernie because we believe Bernie is the best worst candidate in contrasting his socialism against President Trump and his capitalism."
Watch the video below from Fox News.