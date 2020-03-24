Quantcast
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Republicans won’t get the ‘trickle down’ bill they’ve wanted to fight coronavirus

Published

26 mins ago

on

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in an interview with MSNBC that the negotiations with Republicans are nearly over and that Democrats have managed to score a “bubble up” kind of stimulus package instead of the “trickle-down” that the GOP tried to get.

When speaking to Andrea Mitchell, Pelosi said that the major things Democrats wanted will be in the bill. She explained that the funds will go to workers first and have the necessary oversight for any discretionary funds given to the federal government.

She said that the House has been working non-stop without any weekend breaks like the one that Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took for three days while Democrats worked to pass the first funding bill.

In a discussion with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Pelosi said she quoted Pope Francis, who offered in a prayer, “Enlighten those responsible for the common good, so that they might know how to care for those entrusted to their responsibility.” She said that Mnuchin replied that she may quote the Pope but he’ll quote the markets.

When asked about the attacks she’s received from the president, Pelosi said that she doesn’t typically take notice of what the president tweets.

“I haven’t been paying attention to the president — every knock from him is usually a boost for me,” she said.

She also emphasized the importance of listening to scientists and what experts say as the government makes decisions about what the next steps are.

See the interview below:

Part 1:

Part 2:


