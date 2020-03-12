Speaker Pelosi believes she has a coronavirus deal — and expects to announce it Friday: report

On Thursday, Politico’s Jake Sherman reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believes she has reached an agreement with the White House on the framework of a coronavirus relief package — and hopes to announce it on Friday:

And another one: “Were close to an agreement, subject to the exchange of paper and hope to have an agreement tomorrow.” — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 13, 2020

Pelosi reportedly also hopes that the deal can come to a vote on the same day.

House Democrats have been pushing for free coronavirus testing for the uninsured, and paid sick leave and food aid for coronavirus patients and their caregivers.

President Donald Trump is more interested in prioritizing aid to affected businesses, particularly in the energy, airline, travel, and hospitality industries.