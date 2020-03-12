Quantcast
Speaker Pelosi believes she has a coronavirus deal — and expects to announce it Friday: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, Politico’s Jake Sherman reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) believes she has reached an agreement with the White House on the framework of a coronavirus relief package — and hopes to announce it on Friday:

Pelosi reportedly also hopes that the deal can come to a vote on the same day.

House Democrats have been pushing for free coronavirus testing for the uninsured, and paid sick leave and food aid for coronavirus patients and their caregivers.

President Donald Trump is more interested in prioritizing aid to affected businesses, particularly in the energy, airline, travel, and hospitality industries.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago is continuing to allow large gatherings despite coronavirus risk: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that although President Donald Trump's hotels and clubs have been hit with numerous cancellations and delays over coronavirus fears, his Mar-a-Lago country club in South Florida does not appear to be offering guidance and is still allowing large scheduled gatherings to move forward.

"As of Thursday evening, the Trump Organization had not changed its public posture — or outlined what measures it is taking to protect club members and guests — as the virus has spread more widely across the country, including to all nine states and the District of Columbia where the company operates in the United States," reported Joshua Partlow, David Fahrenthold, and Jonathan O'Connell.

2020 Election

New York Times declares Trump a ‘bystander’ on coronavirus as others take the lead

Published

29 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was described as "more follower than leader" on coronavirus by The New York Times on Thursday.

The story, by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, was titled, "The President as Bystander: Trump Struggles to Unify a Nation on Edge."

"While he presents himself as the nation’s commanding figure, Mr. Trump has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life without clear guidance from the president," the newspaper reported.

Breaking Banner

Shoppers stunned by empty shelves at stores as panic results in shortages of coronavirus essentials

Published

39 mins ago

on

March 12, 2020

By

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic is causing local shortages at grocery stores in America.

Images of empty shelves where shared on social media.

Here are some of the reports:

