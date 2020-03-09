‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 cancelled? Why series finale rumors are fake news
It’s a good time to be a Star Trekfan. All the classic shows and movies are available to binge at a moment’s notice, and there’s a boatload of new stuff coming our way. One of the biggest things on our radar at the moment is Discovery Season 3. We don’t yet know when it’s coming to CBS All Access, but we’re willing to venture an educated guess that it’s happening pretty soon. If you’ve been scouring the internet for new info about the upcoming episodes, you may have come across a worrying rumor claiming Season 3will mark the end of the series.We’re not convinced Discovery’s ending anytime soon…
Is America’s largest evangelical denomination about to get even more conservative?
There is perhaps no easier way to illustrate the history and present realities of white evangelicals’ pluralism problem than by turning to the Southern Baptist Convention. These days, the range of acceptable political opinion among white Southern Baptists ranges approximately from very right-wing to ultra right-wing. But even as the SBC struggles to come up with an effective response to numerous cases of abuse and coverups that have come to light in recent years, some of the prominent ultra-right-wingers are clamoring to suppress the merely very right-wingers, whom they disdain for being “too liberal” and blame for declining finances in the SBC’s central structures.
Trump is trying to ‘tweet the market back to life’ — but it looks like a bust: National Review writer
National Review writer Michael Brendan Dougherty thinks that President Donald Trump is flailing badly in his efforts to reassure the stock market with his frantic tweets about the coronavirus pandemic.
Looking at Trump's efforts to downplay the virus's impact on the American economy, Dougherty argues that the president seems to believe he can simply wish bad news away with his Twitter account.