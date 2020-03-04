Quantcast
Connect with us

Starbucks bans personal tumblers as coronavirus risk mounts

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, CNN Business reported that Starbucks will temporarily be banning the use of personal cups and tumblers in its locations, as part of emergency measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starbucks has traditionally offered a 10-cent discount to customers who bring their own beverage containers, as a means of encouraging environmental consciousness. The chain will still honor the discount even though they will not be using the containers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” said EVP Rossann Williams in an open letter.

The company will reportedly also increase cleanings of its stores until the health risk abates.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We’ve never funded readiness in public health’: Congresswoman warns we’re all doomed if we’re not prepared

Published

5 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

If there's one positive to come out of the coronavirus threat, it's the urgency to prioritize public health and healthcare.

In an MSNBC panel discussion Rep. Donna Shalala (D-FL), who previously served as Health and Human Services secretary, explained that the budgets have never adequately funded readiness for pandemics much less public health and healthcare.

"Luckily New York City has a world-class public health system which has had a lot of experience dealing with AIDS and TB and other infectious diseases, and Washington state, which is the epicenter, now also has a very good health system," she said. "We've got to fund them appropriately. The problem here is that we have never funded this country for readiness in public health. We've never put the kind of resources together so we don't have to ad-hock it every time we see a disease and see a new virus."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ploy to trick Democrats into letting him pick the nominee is failing: columnist

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has not made it a secret that he does not want to face former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. He has frequently gone out of his way to praise Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who is seen by some of his allies as an easier candidate to beat in November, and employed a complicated scheme against Biden involving Ukrainian military aid, that led to his impeachment for abuse of power.

But as columnist Karen Tumulty wrote in the Washington Post, on Super Tuesday, Democratic voters ignored the chaos and made a statement about the direction they want their party to go.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pence caught in lies about insurance covering coronavirus test kits

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence was caught in several lies during his daily coronavirus briefing, according to New York Times health care reporter Margot Sanger-Katz.

Pence said at several points that Health and Human Services has designated coronavirus tests as an “essential health benefit,” subject to full coverage by private plans, Medicare and Medicaid, tweeted Sanger-Katz.

"That doesn’t make sense," she explained.

The so-called "essential benefits," were part of Obamacare and only part of a small portion of private health care plans.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image