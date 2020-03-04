Starbucks bans personal tumblers as coronavirus risk mounts

On Wednesday, CNN Business reported that Starbucks will temporarily be banning the use of personal cups and tumblers in its locations, as part of emergency measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starbucks has traditionally offered a 10-cent discount to customers who bring their own beverage containers, as a means of encouraging environmental consciousness. The chain will still honor the discount even though they will not be using the containers.

“We are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” said EVP Rossann Williams in an open letter.

The company will reportedly also increase cleanings of its stores until the health risk abates.