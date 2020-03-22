Stephanie Grisham whines after damning failures: ‘I don’t know why the media has to look backwards’
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Sunday lashed out at the media for reporting on the Trump administration’s failures to act prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
“I don’t know why the media has to continue to look backwards,” Grisham complained to Fox News host Howard Kurtz. “The president didn’t have a crystal ball there. And he has acted appropriately. He has acted appropriately from the beginning.”
“He started back in January,” she added, contradicting Trump’s critics. “And he has only ramped up those efforts.”
According to Grisham, it’s not appropriate “for the press to be going backwards.”
“There’s no reason to go backwards and figure out tick tocks of what happened when,” the press secretary opined. “We’ve got a crisis on our hands. We’ve got a coronavirus in this country. And the press — they’ve got a real opportunity, if you ask me, to also spread great information to this public.”
Grisham insisted that the president was in the right when he attacked NBC’s Peter Alexander, who asked if Trump was giving false hope to Americans.
“The reporter was asking if he’s giving false hope to the American people, I think that was inappropriate,” Grisham remarked. “He’s the commander-in-chief, he’s at the helm of this country and it is his job as president to try and comfort this country and make sure that they know that we’re working towards options that will help people.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
