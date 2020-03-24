Quantcast
Connect with us

Stephen Colbert shows people how to change a bike tire — but it doesn’t go exactly as planned

Published

1 min ago

on

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is on a break as the coronavirus spreads through New York and New Jersey. So, he took a moment out of his social-distancing to fix a bicycle tire in his garage.

According to Colbert, it’s part of a series he hopes to inspire about things he knew how to do when he was a kid, but has now forgotten as an adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colbert began by trying to take the tire off of the bike. That’s when things got dodgy. The bike has a quick-release tire that should be easy to remove, but when Colbert had to un-hinge the tire from the chain there was some pain involved.

“And look at this! Oh, that hurts. Ow! Ok, that’s not how to do it,” Colbert shouted.

He then explained to folks that they should have a flat-head screwdriver and a wrench. The screwdriver can be used to help get the tire off of the wheel.

“Do I have a pump?” Colbert asked once he got the new tube around the wheel. “I do have a pump. I see my pump. Do I pump it up a little first? I can’t remember. Is it like a car tire where you want to lower it before you tighten the nuts? Is there some order that this is supposed to happen in.”

He then set out to find the instructions on the tube box.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the hilarity below — which includes tales from his youth about bike stunts he would do with his friends.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Disaster Preparedness expert ‘flabbergasted’ Trump thinks he can reopen everything by Easter: ‘It’s mind boggling’

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

An MSNBC panel of experts were shocked by President Donald Trump's decision to reopen everything by Easter, which will be Sunday, April 12 this year. While most establishments are closed on the Christian holiday, Trump wants to see an economic explosion.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Unearthed emails show Fox News promised Betsy DeVos an ‘easy interview’ if she came on Maria Bartiromo’s show

Published

22 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

After reviewing over 1,000 pages of email between Fox News employees and employees at the Departments of Homeland Security, Education and Agriculture, The Hollywood Reporter unearthed a 2018 correspondence where a Fox producer promised the press secretary for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos a softball interview if she came on host Maria Bartiromo's show.

"Ps remember any question she doesn't feel comfortable answering — she can choose to not answer and pivot the topic — and Maria is seasoned enough to understand and move on. ... So no worries on that front. This will be an easy interview and enjoyable," the Fox producer, who is now no longer with the network, wrote.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Gleeful neo-Nazis see echoes of the 1930s as America plunges into a coronavirus crisis

Published

41 mins ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

One post shared on the social-media app Telegram depicts a Nazi stormtrooper flanked by pixelated text declaring, “Kali Yuga ends, black sun rises,” signaling a transition from a “dark age” to a fascist nirvana as symbolized by the “black sun” design elevated during the Third Reich.

The mocking, faux-sacramental testimonial attached to the March 12 post is written from the perspective of someone supposedly infected with COVID-19, who describes coughing in a rabbi’s face and wiping mucus on the gas pumps “every Indian-owned gas station I could find.”

The anonymous poster, known as “Gas Me Daddy,” circulated the Brenton Tarrant manifesto shortly after the March 15, 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting, according to Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University who monitors violent white supremacists online.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image