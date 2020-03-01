Steve Bannon says even Michelle Obama would lose in 2020 because coronavirus ‘is Trump’s Churchill moment’
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon predicted on Sunday that President Donald Trump will win reelection because of his handling of the coronavirus.
Bannon made the remarks on Fox News after host Maria Bartiromo asked about the Democratic presidential primary.
According to the former White House adviser, black voters in the Democratic Party are “not buying” Sen. Bernie Sanders’ candidacy.
“They’re not buying the socialism,” he opined. “They’re not buying the radicalism, they’re not buying the revolution. These are very practical, pragmatic people.”
“They are going to try to steal the nomination from Bernie again,” Bannon continued. “That’s why I think many Bernie supporters will come to President Trump at the end of the day.”
After Bannon theorized that Hillary Clinton might make a last-minute run for president, Bartiromo suggested Democrats might pick Michelle Obama at a contested convention.
Bannon replied: “I think if they go to the convention and they’re desperate and Bernie is way behind Donald Trump, the Obamas and the Clintons will look for any alternative to try to defeat president Trump.”
“This is Trump’s Churchill moment,” he added. “He’s got to bring the country together, which he’s doing. He’s got to confront not just the virus, but the economic contagion that’s coming out of China… He does that, you don’t need to worry about 2020.”
Watch the video below
Steve Bannon says even Michelle Obama would lose in 2020 because coronavirus ‘is Trump’s Churchill moment’
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon predicted on Sunday that President Donald Trump will win reelection because of his handling of the coronavirus.
Bannon made the remarks on Fox News after host Maria Bartiromo asked about the Democratic presidential primary.
According to the former White House adviser, black voters in the Democratic Party are "not buying" Sen. Bernie Sanders' candidacy.
"They're not buying the socialism," he opined. "They're not buying the radicalism, they're not buying the revolution. These are very practical, pragmatic people."
"They are going to try to steal the nomination from Bernie again," Bannon continued. "That's why I think many Bernie supporters will come to President Trump at the end of the day."
2020 Election
Internet jumps on Trump for ignoring coronavirus crisis to plug restaurant he saw on Fox News
While most of the country is anxiously watching frightening reports on the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the country, Donald Trump took time out to use his Twitter megaphone to plug a Mexican restaurant in Arizona that has come under attack because the owners are supporters of his.
Reacting to a report on "Fox & Friends" -- of course -- about the owners of Sammy's Mexican Grill being hammered for their support of the president, Trump tweeted, "The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s!"
HHS secretary rebukes Trump plan to close southern border: ‘Not one of the highest priorities’
Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar threw cold water on President Donald Trump's proposal to close the Mexico border as a measure against the coronavirus.
In an interview on CBS News, host Margaret Brennan asked Azar about the president's statement that he's "strongly considering" a closure of the southern border.
"That's not one of the highest priority areas," Azar admitted. "Mexico only has a couple of cases."
"What the president is making clear, though, is we'll always be looking at travel restrictions, border protections," he continued. "We will take whatever measures are appropriate and necessary to protext the American people."