Steve Mnuchin insists Americans can live on just $17/day during pandemic
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said that he expects Americans to be able to survive for two and a half months on just $1,200, which is about $17 per day.
In an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that the $1,200 relief checks that many Americans will be getting would not be enough in some parts of the country.
“I think the entire package provides economic relief overall for about 10 weeks,” Mnuchin explained. “Hopefully we will kill this virus quicker and we won’t need it, but we have liquidity to put into the American economy to support American workers and American business.”
Internet stunned after ‘sociopath’ Trump brags his pandemic press conferences are getting ratings like ‘The Bachelor’ finale
As part of a three-tweet attack on the "lamestream media" Donald Trump made a point of bragging that the daily press conferences on the coronavirus pandemic that he has taken over are getting ratings similar to Monday Night Football and "The Bachelor" finales.
According to the president's tone-deaf tweet issued when the mortality rate from the COVID-19 virus is accelerating, "Because the 'Ratings' of my News Conferences etc. are so high, 'Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers' according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. 'Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.' said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!"
Trump fans have a white-hot meltdown after NBC’s Chuck Todd asks if president has ‘blood on his hands’
Fans of Donald Trump flooded Twitter with complaints about Chuck Todd after the "Meet the Press" host asked former Vice President Joe Biden if the president has "blood on his hands" due to people dying from the coronavirus pandemic that he has been accused of ignoring for too long.
On a day when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told CNN's Jake Tapper, "As the president fiddles, people are dying and we just have to take every precaution,” Biden was asked by Todd, "Do you think there is blood on the President's hands?" to which he replied, "I think that's a little too harsh."
Gov. Cuomo: Trump’s reckless quarantine remarks ‘panicked’ people into leaving New York City
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) revealed on Sunday that "panicked" New Yorkers told him that they are planning to leave the state after President Donald Trump threatened to "quarantine" surrounding areas.
Cuomo made the remarks a day after Trump said that he was considering a quarantine before backing off the threat.
"You want to do it in a way that doesn't create more fear," Cuomo explained. "You're fighting the virus and you're fighting the fear. I can't tell you how many people called all night long about the mandatory quarantine comment that the president made as he was getting into a helicopter."