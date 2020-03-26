Steve Mnuchin: Record-shattering jobless claims ‘are not relevant in the short term’
Trump Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday appeared to downplay the seriousness of the record-shattering number of jobless claims filed over the last week.
During an interview on CNBC, Mnuchin was asked to comment on the latest jobless claims report showing that 3.3 million Americans had filed for unemployment in just the last week, and he responded that we need to look at the bigger picture of where the economy will be a month from now.
“To be honest, I think these numbers right now aren’t relevant, whether they’re bigger or smaller, in the short term,” he said.
Mnuchin then predicted that much of the economic damage being done right now would be mitigated by the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the Senate.
“The good thing about the bill is the president is protecting those people so now, with these plans, small businesses hopefully will be able to hire back a lot of those people last week,” he said. “They didn’t know if they had protections, they didn’t have any cash. They had no choice. Now, with this bill passed by Congress, there are protections. And as I said, hopefully, those workers will be rehired.”
Breaking Banner
Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro to be charged by US as terrorism sponsor: report
The Trump administration is expected to designate Venezuela as a state sponsor of terrorism and charge its president Nicolás Maduro.
The U.S. Justice Department is expected to unseal charges against Maduro and other senior Venezuelan leaders as soon as Thursday for allegedly supporting terrorism, which would allow the U.S. to implement additional sanctions, reported CNN.
Only four other countries -- Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria -- have been charged as state sponsors of terrorism.
2020 Election
Read the letter Trump’s campaign sent to TV stations threatening the FCC could pull their licenses over anti-Trump ad
Lawyers for President Donald Trump's official Super PAC, America First Action, tried to get TV stations in key battleground states to stop airing an anti-Trump ad that focuses on his horrific mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis. The TV stations refused to pull the ad, placed by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA (PUSA), which rightly noted that the pro-Trump Super PAC did not even have standing to make the demand.
So President Trump's official campaign stepped in to do what his Super PAC could not.
5 reasons the coronavirus hit Italy so hard
Italy is one of the nations worst hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. As a scholar in the field of security and emergency management who has studied and worked in Italy, I have determined that there are at least five major reasons why the country is suffering so much.1. Lots of old people
Italians have the sixth-longest life expectancy in the world – 84 years old. That means lots of Italians are elderly: In 2018, 22.6% of its population was 65 or over, among the highest proportions in Europe.