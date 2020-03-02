Super Tuesday is upon us: Democrats must unite or surrender to authoritarianism

After 10 Democratic Party presidential primary debates and a series of small-state primary elections, Super Tuesday is almost here. It is a rich prize: in 14 states and one U.S. territory, 1,357 delegates for the Democratic convention — more than one-third of the total — will be decided. Despite Joe Biden’s big win in South Carolina on Saturday, it’s entirely possible that after the Super Tuesday votes are counted Sen. Bernie Sanders will be the de facto Democratic Party 2020 presidential nominee.

Campaign debates are supposed to help educate the public so that they can make well-informed decisions about a given race and various candidates. This complex decision is often reduced down to the basic question: “Who won?”

Over the course of these 10 debates, public opinion polls have shown Sanders, Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg have variously been perceived as “winners.”

Other candidates — both those who remain in the race and who have dropped out — were auditioning for positions in a future Democratic presidential administration.

There were some fireworks during the 2020 Democratic primary debates. Of course, Warren’s pummeling of billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg — which apparently destroyed his chances of victory — will feature in any highlight reel of the 2020 presidential season. These debates were also too long, often disorganized and confusing, with the candidates behaving like children competing for the teacher’s attention, and featured too little sustained discussion of substantive political matters. Last Tuesday’s debate in South Carolina was especially egregious in that respect.