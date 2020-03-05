Surprise! Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in latest music video
It was a twofer for fans of Katy Perry: the pop star dropped a new music video — and revealed that she and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, are expecting a baby.
The 35-year-old Perry cradles a baby bump in the final seconds of the video for “Never Worn White,” released late Wednesday.
Shortly before it dropped, Perry had published a snippet of the clip, fuelling speculation on social media that the singer — known for hits such as “I Kissed A Girl” and “Roar” — might be expecting.
Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer…” Perry wrote afterwards on various social media sites.
“So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore… or carry around a big purse,” she told her more than 108 million Twitter followers.
The songstress is engaged to Bloom, who is best known for his role as Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings” saga as well as his turn in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise alongside Johnny Depp.
The baby will be Perry’s first and the second for Bloom, 43, who has a son with model Miranda Kerr.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s erratic messaging on coronavirus is creating a ‘communications nightmare’ for health officials: report
According to POLITICO's Joanne Kenen, when it comes to the coronavirus, President Trump "is using his metaphorical black Sharpie to draw his own mental map" of the growing crisis, and it's making the work of health officials much more difficult.
Kenen cites the example of Trump's questioning of the World Health Organization's estimate that says the global mortality rate for the coronavirus at 3.4 percent. In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said he thinks the 3.4 percent figure is a "false number."
Breaking Banner
Internet thanks Tito’s Vodka for announcing their liquor isn’t hand sanitizer: ‘It just tastes like it’
As coronavirus spreads across the United States, stores are selling out of one-use surgical masks, that doesn't prevent the virus, along with hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray and wipes. In desperation, people have turned to vodka.
As a result, Tito's Vodka released a statement telling people not to pour it on their hands and keep it in their glasses.
"Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information," the vodka maker explained on Twitter.
2020 Election
The most important religious category of the primaries doesn’t break down as cleanly as you think
It's been noted that Bernie Sanders' youth revolution failed him on Super Tuesday. It's not so much that young voters stayed home, contrary to the headline on at least one article. In real numbers, more young voters turned out this year than in 2016 in most states. (The two exceptions were Alabama and, embarrassingly, Vermont.) But because so many older voters surged to the polls, the youth vote dropped as a percentage; in other words, its rate of growth didn't keep up that of older voters. Appropriately enough, Teen Vogue put it best: