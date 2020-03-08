Ted Cruz interacted with coronavirus-infected CPAC attendee — and won’t return to Washington

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under his own self-imposed quarantine after it was revealed he interacted with the coronavirus-infected person at the conservative conference CPAC ten days ago.

The incubation period for coronavirus is around five days, and it has been ten days, said Fox News reporter Chad Pergram. So, Cruz doesn’t believe he has the disease but said that “out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents..I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said in a statement.

