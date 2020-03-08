Quantcast
Connect with us

Ted Cruz interacted with coronavirus-infected CPAC attendee — and won’t return to Washington

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is under his own self-imposed quarantine after it was revealed he interacted with the coronavirus-infected person at the conservative conference CPAC ten days ago.

The incubation period for coronavirus is around five days, and it has been ten days, said Fox News reporter Chad Pergram. So, Cruz doesn’t believe he has the disease but said that “out of an abundance of caution, and because of how frequently I interact with my constituents..I have decided to remain at my home in Texas this week, until a full 14 days have passed since the CPAC interaction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not experiencing any symptoms and I feel fine and healthy,” Cruz said in a statement.

You can read the full comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

State Department issues warning to stay off cruise ships if you have health issues

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

The coronavirus seems to be single-handedly taking down the cruise line industry. Sunday afternoon, the State Department issued an official warning to those with underlying health issues should stay away from cruise ships.

“U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the State Deptment said in a statement. “CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 7 brutal comments from experts about Donald Trump’s mental stability

Published

48 mins ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has turned back to attacking former Vice President Joe Biden after super Tuesday states delivered higher than expected wins for the new Democratic front-runner. Trump has turned to attack Biden's mental acuity, an argument that the president likely doesn't want to have given the number of experts who have speculated the president doesn't have the mental fitness to lead the nation.

Last year, more than 350 psychologists and mental health experts sounded the alarm that the president's mental state was "deteriorating" and it was time to begin hearings to study if he was emotionally and mentally capable of serving in office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump Jr. reveals how he owned his dad when president told him to ‘cool it’ on Twitter

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 8, 2020

By

Combative first-son Donald Trump Jr. is known for trolling and trashing people on social media and then writing a book about them being "triggered." But it appears even his father understood he was taking it too far.

Teasing an interview with the president's namesake, Axios posted a video of the younger Trump recalling the time that his father told him to "cool it" on Twitter.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image